North Texas made the hiring of Phil Bennett as its defensive coordinator official on Friday.
Bennett last coached at Arizona State in 2017, when he served as the Sun Devils defensive coordinator.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that Bennett was set to join Seth Littrell's staff earlier in the week.
“The opportunity to get coach Bennett to lead our defense was a no-brainer for me,” Littrell said in a statement. “He’s been a mentor to me for several years and his wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit our entire program. Nobody can argue his credentials. He has led top-10 defenses at the highest level of college football and has a proven track record of turning those units around.
"I couldn’t be more excited about getting him with our student-athletes so we can start building a Mean Green defense that everyone will be proud of.”
Bennett, 65, served as the head coach at SMU from 2002-07 and had nine stints as a defensive coordinator at some of the top programs in the country, including Texas A&M, LSU and Kansas State.
Bennett has guided several elite defenses during his time as a coordinator. LSU ranked eighth nationally in total defense in 1994, while Kansas State finished in the top five in total defense in three straight seasons from 1999-2001.
Bennett will tackle a rebuilding project at UNT, where he will become the fifth coach to serve as a defensive coordinator or co-coordinator in Littrell's six seasons. He takes over for Clint Bowen, who lasted just one season as UNT's defensive coordinator.
UNT struggled to find a groove under Bowen and allowed 42.8 points per game. The Mean Green allowed at least 42 points in each of its last four games in 2020.
UNT earned its fourth bowl berth in five seasons under Littrell despite its struggles defensively that persisted in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Appalachian State rushed for 502 yards, including 319 by Camerun Peoples, in a 56-28 blowout win over the Mean Green.
UNT had just one player named to the All-Conference USA first- or second-team defense last season, when defensive tackle Dion Novil was named to the first team.
Novil was a senior last season and could return for another year with the Mean Green after the NCAA granted fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Abilene native has yet to publicly announce his plans and if he will be part of Bennett's rebuilding project.
Senior defensive backs Cam Johnson and Makyle Sanders were also among UNT's top defensive players last season and are in a group of more than 10 Mean Green players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Sanders finished second among UNT players with 68 tackles, while Johnson ranked fourth with 49.
The Mean Green struggled with both on the field last season, which ended with Littrell vowing to find a way to help UNT improve defensively after its loss to App State.
“First and foremost, you have to put it on coaches,” Littrell said of why UNT struggled against the Mountaineers. “It’s my job as the head coach to make sure these guys are in the best position to be successful. From there, it’s up to people have to do their jobs. We have to do a better job overall. I look forward to the offseason.”
UNT officially turned to Bennett on Friday as it looks to reach that goal.