North Texas has consistently looked to upgrade its defense through the transfer market over the last few seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
The Mean Green went down that path again on Monday night, when Kilgore Junior College defensive tackle Kalvin Hutchings announced his commitment to UNT. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound sophomore was committed to Louisiana (Lafayette).
Hutchings announced his decision to flip to UNT on his Twitter account.
#Blessed #NewHome pic.twitter.com/ycsEQ9D466— Big Kal🦍 (@KalvinHutchings) November 17, 2020
Hutchings finished with 18 tackles and a sack last season for Kilgore. He is rated as a rated as a three-start prospect by 247Sports.com. The website rates him at No. 65 on its list of the top junior college prospects in the Class of 2021.
UNT has made a concerted effort to upgrade its defensive front heading into the 2021 season. The Mean Green have landed commitments from five defensive linemen, including three high school defensive tackles.
UNT added junior college defensive end Davontae McCrae and Purdue transfer cornerback Jordan Rucker as part of its 2020 class.
The Mean Green's latest additions, including Hutchings, are expected to bolster a defense that is in its first season working under coordinator Clint Bowen.
Hutchings is a Longview native and played for Pine Tree. He emerged as a Football Bowl Subdivision prospect during his freshman season at Kilgore and was offered a scholarship by Troy in addition to UNT and ULL.
Hutchings committed to the Ragin' Cajuns back in September.
Kilgore is a member of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, which has moved its slate of games to the spring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT has 15 players committed after adding Hutchings and has the second-ranked recruiting class in Conference USA in 247Sports rankings. Florida Atlantic has the league's top-rated class.