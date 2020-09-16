North Texas picked up a commitment from Arlington Lamar safety Harold West on Wednesday morning.
West announced his decision on his Twitter account.
New Home🙇🏾♂️🏡New Journey🏈🛣#RespectMyDecision pic.twitter.com/SzvuqMqrJO— Haroldwest (@Haroldwest10_) September 16, 2020
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior was a first-team All-District 4-6A selection last season for Lamar, which advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
West has scholarship offers from 10 schools, including New Mexico, Liberty, Tulane and UTSA, one of UNT's rivals in Conference USA.
West is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him at No. 118 on its list of the top safeties on the Class of 2021. He is the second safety to commit to UNT, joining Robert Johnson, a senior at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences in Memphis, Tennessee.
UNT has 13 players committed in its 2021 class that is currently ranked No. 3 in C-USA by 247Sports.