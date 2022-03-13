North Texas reached one of the high points in the history of its women’s basketball program back in 2001 and 2002 when Jalie Mitchell guided the Mean Green to the Women's National Invitation Tournament as a player.
Mitchell has UNT back in the event, this time as the Mean Green’s coach.
UNT was included in the 64-team field that was announced on Sunday night after the NCAA tournament bracket was announced.
Matchups for the WNIT will be released on Monday.
"We’re very happy to get in," Mitchell said Sunday night. "I was told that last year had they kept the 64-team bracket, we would have been in. To put in the work and make sure we got the call again is exciting."
Being included in the field extended one of the more memorable seasons in recent program history. UNT (17-12) finished second in Conference USA’s West Division and earned a double bye in the league’s postseason tournament for the first time.
The Mean Green went on to beat Old Dominion in a quarterfinal game before falling to Charlotte in the semifinals 66-63. UNT had a shot at the buzzer to tie up its game against the 49ers that bounced away.
The Mean Green won nine of their last 11 games and turned around their season after a 2-6 start in C-USA play.
"It’s a big deal for recruiting and our program, our community, university and students," Mitchell said. "I'm super proud our staff and team and am excited about what we have accomplished this year. We look forward to competing. I’m glad to say when we are not done."
Mitchell was hopeful about the Mean Green’s postseason chances following their close loss to Charlotte. The 49ers won the C-USA regular season title and went on to win the conference tournament.
UNT’s resume was just enough to keep its season alive.
"I love that our players get to play in the postseason," Mitchell said. "We haven’t done that since the Women's Basketball Invitational in in 2019. To make it to the NIT for the first time in 20 years is another acknowledgment of the strides that our program is making. I am looking forward to continuing the climb and making some noise."
The game will offer UNT a chance to add to its history of success under Mitchell that began when she was a player and has continued now that she is the Mean Green’s coach.
UNT advanced to the final of the WBI in 2019 before falling to Appalachian State. The Mean Green won three games in the event, their first wins beyond a conference tournament in program history.
Now UNT will have a chance to post its first win in the NIT after falling to Oklahoma State and Washington during Mitchell's career.
"I absolutely never thought this would happen back then," Mitchell said. "When I went as a player we didn’t win. I am looking forward to making that change. We want to keep playing as long as we can."