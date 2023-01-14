Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 14-4 on the season and 5-2 in Conference USA play after seeing its four-game winning streak snapped. The Mean Green’s last loss before Saturday came against FAU at the Super Pit earlier this season.
Now what?: UNT will have a quick turnaround before taking on Florida International on Monday in Miami.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry scored 18 points and hit five shots from 3-point range in UNT’s loss to FAU. He went 5 of 9 from the floor.
Say what?:
"They’re expectation to win was greater than ours. …Their resolve was better. They had a more composed look and were grittier down the stretch.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green’s loss to FAU.
Our take: UNT knew heading into its game against Florida Atlantic that there was a whole lot riding on the outcome.
FAU came into the day atop the C-USA standings at 5-0, thanks largely to the Owls’ come-from-behind win over the Mean Green at the Super Pit earlier this season.
FAU stretched its lead in the league a little more with another close win over the Mean Green.
The were a top of key plays late, but the one that will be remembered is a call at the rim with 4:10 left. UNT got the ball to Aaron Scott, who took the ball to the basket with FAU leading 59-56.
McCasland thought that the Owls should have been called for goaltending on Scott’s shot that bounced away. Officials saw the play differently and called McCasland for a technical foul when he protested the play.
FAU hit one of the two free throws to push its lead to four.
Perry had a look at a 3 in the closing seconds with UNT trailing 64-62 but missed it. FAU held on from there.
It’s still early in the C-USA season but there is little doubt FAU has a clear advantage now, especially after being UNT twice.
