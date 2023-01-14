UNT-FAU rewind

North Texas forward Jayden Martinez posts up during the Mean Green's loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday in Boca Raton.

 UNT sports information

Final: Florida Atlantic 66, North Texas 62

Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 14-4 on the season and 5-2 in Conference USA play after seeing its four-game winning streak snapped. The Mean Green’s last loss before Saturday came against FAU at the Super Pit earlier this season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

