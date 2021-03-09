Depth is always a key asset in college basketball when it comes to conference tournament time and teams have to win games day after day to advance.
North Texas’ depth was already in question heading into the Conference USA men’s tournament and might take another hit heading into its first-round game against Middle Tennessee at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
Rubin Jones, a freshman guard who has been a key contributor off UNT’s thin bench all season, went down with an injury last week when the Mean Green were swept by UAB, leaving his status for this week in doubt.
“We are trying to get Rubin back,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said Tuesday. “We’re going to take it a game at a time at this point.”
Jones is UNT’s leading scorer off the bench this season at 6.2 points per game. He’s played nearly 100 more minutes than any other bench player for UNT, which has started the same five players all season.
UNT’s four reserves who see significant time combine to average just 16.7 points per game.
Jones’ status is one of a handful of concerns for UNT, which was in the hunt for the C-USA West Division title before dropping its last three games of the regular season.
UNT (13-9) finished 9-5 in conference play and is the No. 3 seed from C-USA’s West Division heading into the 14-team tournament. The Mean Green’s late slide left them with a challenging road to the tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
UNT will have to win four games in four days.
That could be tough to do, especially if Jones can’t play or is at less than 100%.
The Mean Green’s focus since being swept by UAB has been on addressing their own issues instead of examining their potential path through the tournament.
“I can’t pinpoint what the reason is,” guard James Reese said Saturday when asked why UNT has struggled late in the year. “I know one thing and that is we want to get better and be coached.”
McCasland pinpointed some areas where UNT struggled defensively against UAB. UNT has worked to address those issues but has focused more on overall effort and intensity.
“The will to win is what you look for this time of year,” McCasland said. “I love the way our team is coming together.”
UNT is hoping that trend will continue against MTSU, which advanced through the preliminary round of the tournament via forfeit. The Blue Raiders are the No. 6 seed from the East were scheduled to play Florida International.
That game was called off due to coronavirus concerns, sending MTSU on to the first round. The Blue Raiders (5-17) have struggled all season and finished 3-13 in league play.
MTSU has dropped six straight games and is 0-11 outside of the Murphy Center. Junior guard Dontrell Shuler is averaging 12.5 points per game to lead the Blue Raiders.
“Any time you play in these tournaments, win-loss records go out the window,” McCasland said. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for their program. And we know they’ll be excited to play the game.”
UNT will be as well after a tough end to the regular season. Senior guard Javion Hamlet was last season’s C-USA Player of the Year after leading UNT to the regular season title.
That honor went to Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey on Tuesday, when UNT was passed over for all the superlative conference honors. Hamlet leads UNT with an average of 14.4 points per game and was named to the All-C-USA first team on Monday.
McCasland said UNT will need some of its other players to complement Hamlet as it looks to make a run in the conference tournament.
UNT could have one less option if Jones is unable to play, which would make returning to the level it played at earlier in the season tougher.
“Our attention is on how we get better as a team, so we are at our best,” McCasland said. “When we are playing at our best, we are one of the better teams in this league. And that’s on both ends of the floor.”