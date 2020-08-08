The North Texas athletics department has one active case of COVID-19 among its athletes and staff members following its latest round of testing conducted this week.
There are 18 members of the department who have recovered from an infection. UNT has conducted 584 tests.
The school has not released its testing figures publicly. A source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle late Saturday afternoon.
UNT football coach Seth Littrell said Friday that no members of his team tested positive after the latest round of results.
The school's athletics department had nine active cases following its last set of tests conducted in mid-July.
UNT began bringing its athletes and staff members back to campus in June. All members of the department are undergoing nasal swab tests that detect active COVID-19 infections.
The school brought its football team back to campus first and has since welcomed back its volleyball, soccer and men's and women's basketball teams.
The school established a host of testing and social distancing protocols before its athletes and staff began returning to campus.
Littrell and his players expressed confidence in those measures Friday after the opening day of fall practice, when UNT's players wore masks and face shields in addition to their helmets.
"We are going to do everything possible to make sure our guys are safe," Littrell said. "There are a lot of things that are going to be challenging and may be uncomfortable at times.
"Those are the protocols and our guys want to have a season. They have been great. I haven’t heard any complaining."
UNT linebacker KD Davis also expressed confidence in the school's approach that so far has helped keep infection numbers down.
"I feel pretty safe," Davis said. "The coaches, Jeff Smith [the head of UNT's sports medicine department] and his staff will make sure everything is clean and good for our health."