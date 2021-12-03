North Texas waited quite a while for its latest game against Dallas-area rival SMU due to a couple of scheduling quirks that prevented the teams from playing the last two seasons.
The wait was well worth it for the Mean Green.
UNT clamped down on the Mustangs defensively and cruised to an 84-58 win on Friday at the Super Pit in the first game between the teams since the early stages of the 2018-19 season.
Friday’s meeting was the 50th between the teams and will be one the Mean Green remember for quite a while.
“It was a big win for us in a lot of ways,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We executed our game plan for 40 minutes and played together. It was fun to watch us buckle down and get some big stops defensively.”
UNT (5-2) has now won three straight since dropping a home game to UTA.
The Mean Green looked like a completely different team against the Mustangs while putting together their best all-around effort of the season.
UNT shot the ball well all night. The Mean Green hit 46.6% (27 of 58) of their shots from the field, drilled nine 3s and made all but three of its 24 free throws.
When UNT did miss, it came up with an extra possession. The Mean Green finished with a 44-27 edge in rebounds.
“We shot the ball well and got [to] the line a lot,” UNT guard Aly Gamez said. “When we did get to the line, we converted. That was big.
“Offensively, we were hitting on all cylinders.”
Gamez was particularly effective while scoring 21 points to lead the Mean Green. The graduate transfer took just five shots from the floor but finished with 21 points after hitting all 13 of her free throws.
Quincy Noble added 13 points, while Kendall McGruder came off the bench to hit all four of her attempts from 3-point range on her way to scoring 12 points.
SMU (3-5) couldn’t keep up. The Mustangs led by four early before UNT ripped off an 18-4 run to take a 22-12 lead.
UNT hit four shots from beyond the arc during the run and converted a pair of three-point plays.
The Mean Green continued to build on their lead the rest of the way and pushed their edge to as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Savannah Wilkinson scored 20 points to lead SMU. Kayla White added 16 points and was the only other Mustang to finish with more than six points.
“We were locked in during practice and stuck to our plan,” UNT forward Jaylen Mallard said. “That helped us defensively.”
UNT put a whole lot of time into its plan in a game the Mean Green have been looking forward to for some time.
Several of UNT’s players had never faced SMU due to the break in what Mitchell and her veteran players described as a rivalry heading into the game.
SMU is already a member of the American Athletic Conference, a league that announced this fall that it is adding UNT.
“It’s going to be an even bigger rivalry now that we are going to be in the same conference,” Mitchell said. “It’s one of those games you don’t have to say much. You are already up and energized. I could tell our team was ready and they showed it.”
Madison Townley, a senior forward, is one of the few players on UNT’s roster who had played against SMU before Friday.
She left little doubt about how much the win meant to her and to UNT, which did all the little things to pull away, including overcoming a little offensive flat spot early in the second half when SMU pulled within 20 points at 53-33.
UNT answered with 3 from Noble and cruised the rest of the way.
“It means a lot to beat them and the way we did it,” Townley said. “I’m very proud of how we fixed things with our offense being stagnant while continuing to rebound and get to the line.”
North Texas 84, SMU 58
SMU (3-5) – Wilkinson 9-16 2-2 20, Sanderlin 1-2 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Bradley 3-7 0-1 6, Rufus 1-5 0-2 2, White 7-13 2-4 16, Mathis 0-0 0-0 0, White 2-3 1-2 5, Bayliss 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 1-2 0-0 2, Criswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-13 58.
NORTH TEXAS (5-2) – Mallard 3-7 1-2 7, Townley 3-7 3-3 9, Noble 6-11 0-0 13, Jackson 4-8 0-0 9, Gamez 3-5 13-13 21, Dixon 1-7 1-2 4, Villas-Gomis 0-1 0-0 0, Mims 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkin 1-3 0-0 2, McGruder 4-4 0-0 12, Cleary 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Callahan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 21-24 84.
|SMU
|12
|11
|10
|25
|— 58
|North Texas
|19
|16
|23
|26
|— 84
Three-point goals – SMU 0-8 (Wilkinso 0-1, Wiggins 0-2, Smtih 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Warthen 0-1) UNT 9-15 (Noble 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Gamez 2-3, Dixon 1-2, McGruder 4-4, Cleary 0-1, Johnson 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – SMU 27 (Two tied, 5) UNT 44 (Mallard 11) Assists – SMU 7 (Smith 3) UNT 14 (Jackson 4) Total fouls – SMU 24, UNT 11. A – 1,500.