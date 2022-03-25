A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 8:51 pm
North Texas guard Mardrez McBride shoots a 3 during a game at the Super Pit earlier this season.
North Texas guard Mardrez McBride entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, just days after helping guide the Mean Green to their third Conference USA title in three seasons.
McBride announced his decision on his Twitter account.
MeanGreen Nation, Thank You! 💚🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QDivB60aJ4
— 29:11 Drez1stack (@MMardrez) March 25, 2022
MeanGreen Nation, Thank You! 💚🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QDivB60aJ4
"MeanGreen Nation, Thank You!" McBride wrote.
The senior guard was UNT's third-leading scorer this season when he averaged 11.3 points per game. The Georgia native led the Mean Green in minutes played at 34.3 per game.
McBride spent two seasons at UNT after excelling at USC Salkehatchie. He started all 59 games he played for the Mean Green.
The NCAA's decision to grant players an additional year of eligibility gave McBride an opportunity to play a fifth collegiate season. He elected to enter the transfer portal and examine his options.
The Georgia native was at his best at the end of the season. He scored 24 points in UNT's win over Texas State in the Mean Green's NIT opener before coming back to score 21 in their loss to Virginia.
UNT has now lost three key members of its rotation since the end of the season. Forward Thomas Bell and guard JJ Murray both completed their careers this season and started 32 games.
The trio helped guide UNT to the C-USA regular season title. The Mean Green fell to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament before rebounding to win a game in the NIT.
UNT finished 25-7 and set a program record for wins in a season with McBride playing a key role.
The Mean Green have first-team All-C-USA selection Tylor Perry set to return next season. Perry came off the bench all year before starting UNT's game against Virginia in the NIT.
Starters Abou Ousmane and Rubin Jones are also set to return.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
