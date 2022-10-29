BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — North Texas' running game was back in a big way Saturday in the Mean Green’s game at Western Kentucky.
Ayo Adeyi rushed for 72 yards, Ikaika Ragsdale added 61, and the Mean Green rolled up 196 yards overall in a 40-13 win over the Hilltoppers at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
That might not sound all that impressive, especially considering UNT came into the day averaging 222.6 rushing yards per game.
It was the circumstances surrounding that performance that made it meaningful.
UNT came into the day off a dismal game running the ball in a loss to UTSA. The Mean Green managed just 22 yards on 21 carries against the Roadrunners.
The chances of UNT getting back to its regular level of play in the running game didn’t appear all that promising against a WKU defense that was allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game to lead Conference USA.
The Mean Green pounded away and did it successfully.
“They’re good upfront,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We accepted that challenge. We have to establish the line of scrimmage.”
WKU played with the same three-man front that gave UNT problems last week against the Roadrunners. The Mean Green just handled the challenges that front provided better.
“We were in more heavy sets last week against UTSA,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “They were able to load the box. We spread it out and made adjustments. The coaches did a good job.”
About the only downside of what transpired as far as UNT’s running game was running back Oscar Adaway III going down with an injury.
Adaway left the field without putting any pressure on his leg.
Littrell said he didn’t have an update on Adaway’s condition after the game.
UNT breaks out wildcat again
UNT has had some success using its running backs and backup quarterback Stone Earle in the wildcat.
The Mean Green brought the formation back in its win over WKU. Earl carried the ball three times for 20 yards and also hit both of his pass attempts for 23 yards.
“We wanted to give them a different look and force people to have to work on different things,” Littrell said. “Everyone wants to stop our running game. Because of that we’ve been more explosive in the passing game.
“Our wildcat packages have been good. We have another one that can take pressure off our offensive line with a guy who can also throw it.”
Aune continues to thrive
Austin Aune continued to thrive in UNT’s win over WKU.
The former Argyle standout threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 6,347 in his career and moved into sixth place on the program’s all-time passing yardage list.
Aune jumped past Scott Hall, a member of UNT’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Hall threw for 5,975 yards from 2000-04.
“Aune did a great job of managing the game,” Littrell said. “They give you a lot of different coverages and fronts. It was going to be a challenge. He did a great job of handling it. He distributed the football and made some big plays in the passing game.”
One of UNT’s biggest plays was a 52-yard strike from Aune to Ja’Mori Maclin.
Littrell said Aune checked into the play based on what he saw from WKU’s defense.
“We wanted to hit our shots and get the ground game going,” Aune said. “We did both of those things today. The offensive line, receivers and backs did a great job. It was a great team effort today.”
UNT plays without Cole Brown
UNT was without starting left tackle Cole Brown for its game against WKU.
Brown started each of the Mean Green’ first eight games. He was injured in UNT’s loss to UTSA last week. Kaci Moreka replace Brown late in the game and got the start against the Hilltoppers.