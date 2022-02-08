North Texas is starting to garner national attention yet again in its fifth season under Grant McCasland.
The Mean Green ran their winning streak to nine games on Monday with a 66-58 win over UTEP at the Super Pit.
The win added to UNT’s growing list of impressive wins this season that also includes victories over UMass and Drake.
“It’s a credit to our guys,” McCasland said after the game. “They have a mature approach and are dialed in to winning. The guys love competing for each other.”
UNT made national headlines last season when it won the Conference USA tournament and went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
The Mean Green are on course for another memorable season this year after improving to 17-4 and are 10-1 in Conference USA play.
That performance has started to catch the attention of the national media. ESPN featured UNT on SportsCenter following its win over the Miners.
UNT is ranked No. 70 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, which gives the Mean Green a 41% chance of making the NCAA tournament again this season.
UNT has never made the tournament in back-to-back seasons.
The Mean Green also cracked Kevin Connors’ Mid-Major Top 10 last week at No. 10. Connors ranks teams outside the major conferences for ESPN each week.
UNT is ranked second among C-USA teams in the poll behind UAB, which came in at No. 6. The Blazers handed the Mean Green their lone loss in conference play earlier this season.
Soccer UNT goalie Fuller signs contract with pre-pro league
UNT goalie Sarah Fuller has signed a contract to play for Minnesota Aurora FC, a team in the new USL W League, a pre-professional league that launches this May.
“I’m excited to be a part of a club that was built by the community,” Fuller said in a statement released by the team “To see so many people come together and support a women’s soccer club is magical and speaks to the growth of women’s sports today. I’m also excited to be in an environment that will challenge me and prepare me for the next level.”
Fuller finished with a 0.71 goals against average for UNT last season. The former Vanderbilt goalie garnered national attention by kicking for the Commodores football team and becoming the first woman to play and score in a Power Five game.
Women’s basketball Townley on verge of another milestone
Madison Townley has already reached one significant milestone in her senior season with the Mean Green.
The forward will have a chance to reach another on Thursday when the Mean Green will look to build on a two-game winning streak in a game against Rice. Townley has played in 123 games for UNT over the course of six seasons, including a redshirt year. She will become UNT’s all-time leader in games played in her next appearance.
Brittney James also played in 123 games during her career that spanned from 2006-10.
Townley became UNT’s all-time leader in rebounds earlier this season and now has 802 in her career after pulling down seven in the Mean Green’s win over UAB on Monday.
Tennis UNT on roll heading into conference play
UNT will play its first dual match of the Conference USA season on Friday, when the Mean Green host UTSA at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
UNT (4-1) won its first four matches of the spring season before falling to TCU on Monday.
The Mean Green were scheduled to play Memphis on Saturday. That match was canceled. UNT shifted gears when it added a match at TCU and was competitive against the Horned Frogs before falling 4-2.
Lucie Devier and Saki Oyama both won their singles matches for UNT.
“We’re re very excited about how we are playing,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “We are disappointed we lost at TCU, but we needed to be tested. We are excited about conference matches. We want to make a statement.”
C-USA sent three teams to the NCAA tournament last season. Lama and his team are looking forward to seeing how they stack up as league play begins.
UNT will host Middle Tennessee at noon on Sunday after taking on UTSA.
“The team is buying into what we are trying to accomplish,” Lama said. “We have the depth now with eight players who can play. They are pushing each other.”
Softball UNT picked to finish second in C-USA
UNT has been slated to finish second in C-USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll that was released on Tuesday.
Charlotte was picked to win the conference.
UNT is the defending regular season C-USA champion. The Mean Green posted a 38-12 record on the year, including an 18-2 mark in league play, behind pitcher Hope Trautwein, who has since transferred to Oklahoma.
“I figured we would be up there somewhere in the top three,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “Our league is tough. There are five or six teams that could win our conference. We are looking forward to the competition and proving to everyone that the league still runs through Denton.”
Pitcher Janie Worthington and infielder Tayla Evans were both named to the preseason all-league team. Worthington finished 9-1 with a 1.99 ERA last season, when Evans hit .289 with nine home runs.
UNT will open the season this weekend when it plays in a tournament at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Mean Green will face Tulsa at 1 p.m. on Friday before taking on Texas Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and McNeese State in the event.
Track and field UNT to compete in last meet before conference
UNT will compete in the Texas Tech Shootout this weekend, its last meet before the Conference USA Indoor championships later this month.
The meet will take place on Friday and Saturday in Lubbock. UNT has not competed since the Texas Tech Open and Multis late last month.