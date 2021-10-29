North Texas has reached the point in its season where small signs of progress seem particularly important.
After six straight losses, the Mean Green will take what they can get in terms of building momentum for what they hope is a late season charge at becoming bowl eligible with six wins.
UNT needs five more wins to get there, starting with a game at Rice on Saturday.
The Mean Green head into that game sitting at 1-6, including an 0-3 mark in Conference USA.
There are several reasons UNT has landed in a terrible spot. Injuries to a host of key players have played a role. Getting off to slow starts over and over again is another factor.
One of the few bright spots for the Mean Green last week was the progress they made offensively.
UNT didn’t come storming back to life and look like the Mean Green from the height of the Mason Fine/Graham Harrell era of a few years ago, but they did look a whole lot better in a 35-26 loss to Liberty last week.
That performance is one of the bright spots the Mean Green are pointing to late in the season as a sign of hope.
“We were much better overall,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We are getting comfortable with each other and are finding our identity. We have a lot of new faces. We kept the defense more honest, had a lot of good gains on runs, mixed it up and got some of our tempo going.”
The hope is that performance is a sign of what is to come from UNT the rest of the way.
UNT is down to its last chance as far as keeping its postseason hopes alive in its game at Rice. The Mean Green will have to win out to finish 6-6.
Reaching the six-win mark seems like a long shot at best even after UNT cleared a challenging slate of six games last week. Each team the Mean Green faced in that span either played in a bowl game or qualified for one that was canceled last season.
Rice (3-4, 2-1 C-USA) is the first of three teams UNT will face the rest of the way that are under .500 on the season.
The problem is the Mean Green also have games coming up against nationally ranked 8-0 UTSA and UTEP. The Miners are the surprise team in C-USA and are 6-1 on the season.
“We think about six wins,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “We want to win from here on out. Making a bowl game is huge for a program. It’s fun to represent your school in a fun environment. We will take it one at a time and go from there.”
UNT will try to build confidence from every bit of success it enjoys as it tries to get something going late in the season. That includes scoring 26 points in its loss to Liberty. The Mean Green were up 26-14 in the third quarter before Liberty stormed back for the win.
“We had a lot of energy,” UNT offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said following the Mean Green’s loss to the Flames. “Something changed. We are all starting to buy in, believe and trust each other.”
UNT rushed for 242 yards in its loss to Liberty, while Aune threw for 212 yards and a touchdown.
The Mean Green will look to build on that performance against a red-hot Rice team that is fresh off one of the biggest upsets so far this season in C-USA. The Owls became the first C-USA team to beat UAB in Birmingham since the Blazers revived their program in 2017 last week.
Rice held UAB to 10 points after the first quarter and hung on in the second half for a 30-24 win.
“They’re a physical football team that is great up front,” Littrell said. “They are well coached and are very technical when it comes to getting off blocks and using their hands.”
UNT knows it is in for a challenge when it comes to Rice and its defense, especially with the Owls coming off a huge win. Rice will be looking to close on becoming bowl eligible while staying in the race for the C-USA West Division title.
“They will have confidence and are a good football team,” Aune said. “We will give them all we’ve got.”
UNT is hoping its performance offensively in a loss to Liberty is a sign it has enough to keep bowl hopes that are on life support alive for at least another week.
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. Rice RB Ari Broussard
Rice is at its best offensively when it runs the ball effectively. The Owls have three players who have rushed for at least 250 yards on the season and hold the ball an average of 32:41 minutes per game.
UNT coach Seth Littrell cautioned this week that Rice will be content to run the ball over the over and take time off the clock.
Running back Ari Broussard has been one of Rice’s most effective weapons as it looks to reach that goal.
The sophomore has rushed for 269 yards and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. At 6-foot and 215 pounds, Broussard can pound away at a defense.
Rice will look to hit UNT over the top in the play-action passing game if it can force the Mean Green to bring their safeties up to stop the run.
Linebacker KD Davis will be a key part of UNT’s plans to slow down Broussard and the Owls running game. The junior leads the Mean Green in tackles (59), and tackles for loss (10.5).
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Rice’s defense
UNT is averaging 23.0 points per game after showing some signs of progress in a loss to Liberty last week.
Redshirt freshman Ayo Adeyi rushed for 99 yards and broke free for a 42-yard touchdown. Fellow running back DeAndre Torrey added 73 yards and a touchdown.
Torrey has 853 yards on the season and is quickly closing on the 1,000-yard mark.
Rice is allowing 37.4 points per game but has held two of its last three conference opponents under 25. The Owls beat Southern Mis 24-19 before holding UAB in check last week.
Edge: Even
UNT’s defense vs. Rice’s offense
UNT shut out Liberty in the first quarter and finished with six sacks against the Flames.
The Mean Green have played well in spurts this season. UNT shut out SMU until late in the first half and shut out Louisiana Tech in the second half of games earlier this season.
UNT lost both despite those runs of solid play and is looking to put together a complete performance against a Rice team that is averaging just 18.0 points per game.
The Owls have used three quarterbacks this season. Wiley Green threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns last week in a win over UAB and is expected to start against UNT.
Edge: Even
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Keep the offensive upswing going
UNT put together one of its more encouraging outings offensively of the season in its loss to Liberty. The Mean Green rushed for 242 yards and hit on a couple of big plays that could be an indication they are inching closer to being in top form. UNT needs to build on that performance against Rice.
Control Rice’s running game
Rice is at its best when it runs the ball effectively to control the clock and set up the play-action passing game. The Mean Green held Liberty’s running game in check last week, limiting the Flames to 41 yards on 28 carries. UNT will have a much better chance to knock off Rice if it can slow the Owls’ running game.
Win the big-play battle
UNT hit on a few big plays last week in a loss to Liberty. Damon Ward Jr. caught a 33-yard pass from Austin Aune. The Mean Green also posted six sacks. UNT’s chances to knock off Rice will improve dramatically if it can come up with a few big plays against the Owls and build momentum on the road.
See some backups come though
The Mean Green could end up playing several backups in key spots in their game against Rice. Cornerbacks Quinn Whitlock and John Davis Jr. both went down with injuries in UNT’s loss to Liberty. The Mean Green were already short at wide receiver and will have several reserves playing key roles.