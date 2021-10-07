The atmosphere is what North Texas safety Makyle Sanders looks forward to most when it comes to games against Power Five conference teams.
The senior has gotten a few chances through the years to soak in the experience at places like Arkansas and Cal. He’ll have one last opportunity on Saturday when UNT plays at Missouri.
“Oh, yeah. I’m excited to play an SEC team,” Sanders said. “It’ll be a good environment with an atmosphere. It’s going to be fun playing a good opponent as well.”
UNT hasn’t faced an SEC team since knocking off Arkansas in 2018, when the Mean Green finished 9-4.
UNT is in a much different spot this time around heading into a showdown between teams desperate for a win.
The Mean Green (1-3, 0-2 Conference USA) have lost three straight games since opening the season with a 44-14 win over Northwestern State, including their first two games in C-USA play. Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC) is in largely the same boat after dropping consecutive games, including a 62-24 blowout loss to Tennessee last week.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has shaken up his program since. He fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and did away with his depth chart.
UNT anticipates facing a motivated Missouri team.
“We know what we are facing,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It will be a great challenge and a great opportunity. I know our guys are excited to play an SEC game. It’s a great opportunity to play in big games. If you don’t look forward to that opportunity, you probably shouldn’t be playing football.”
There is no doubt UNT is looking forward to the chance. The challenge will be capitalizing with a win that could turn the Mean Green’s season around.
UNT is just 4-36 against SEC teams in program history. A fifth win against a team from the league wouldn’t erase the sting of dropping games to SMU, UAB and Louisiana Tech, but it would be a step in the right direction.
The Mean Green’s hopes to get there will hinge largely on their ability to get their offense back on track. UNT is averaging just 19.8 points per game, a total that is inflated by the 44 points the Mean Green scored against Northwestern State.
UNT has scored just 35 points since while rotating quarterbacks Jace Ruder and Austin Aune. The Mean Green have failed to post 100 passing yards in each of their last two games.
“We have to do better as a total offense,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “The running game plays a part, as does the passing game. We have to block better up front. The quarterbacks have to sit in the pocket and deliver the ball and the receivers have to catch it.”
That’s been easier said than done for UNT the last three weeks.
The Mean Green are expected to turn to Aune in the hope he can get their offense on track against Missouri. Ruder started UNT’s first four games and appeared to hit rock bottom in the Mean Green’s loss to Louisiana Tech in their last game two weeks ago.
Ruder managed just 13 yards on 3-of-10 passing. Littrell pulled Ruder in favor of Aune and saw him rally UNT from a 24-0 deficit in a game the Mean Green lost 24-17.
Aune is at the top of the depth chart this week. UNT is hoping he can get the Mean Green going again a Missouri defense that is allowing 38.0 points and ranks last nationally with an average of 306.8 rushing yards surrendered per game.
Torrey is averaging 129.0 rushing yards per game and has four rushing touchdowns. He’ll face a Missouri defense that has struggled to stop anyone and endured a rough performance against Tennessee.
“Tennessee doesn’t have to define us or this season, but if we let it, it will,” Drinkwitz said. “This fight just started for me.”
UNT has struggled just as much as Missouri over the last few weeks and will have a chance to break out in dramatic fashion in a rare game at an SEC school.
“It’s always exciting to play an SEC team,” Torrey said. “But I’m excited to play every week.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. Missouri RB Tyler Badie
KD Davis has been UNT’s most productive defensive player through the first four games of the season.
The junior has posted team highs in tackles with 35 and tackles for loss with six in addition to recording two sacks. He is a key reason UNT has shown signs of improvement under new coordinator Phil Bennett.
UNT is allowing 28.3 points per game, down from 42.8 last season. The Mean Green shut out Louisiana Tech in the second half of a loss to the Bulldogs in their last game and allowed just seven points in the first half of a loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
UNT will need Davis to be at his best against Missouri and its standout running back Tyler Badie. The senior does a little bit of everything for the Tigers.
Badie leads Missouri with 458 rushing yards and has a team-high 23 catches for 203 yards.
Missouri has a host of weapons offensively. Badie is far from the only player the Mean Green will need to worry about, but UNT will have a much better chance to win if it can contain the Tigers’ standout back.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Missouri’s defense
UNT has struggled all season offensively and hasn’t scored more than 17 points in any of its last three games.
The Mean Green have failed to hit the 100-yard mark passing in each of their last two games while rotating Ruder and Aune. UNT is expected to go with Aune against Missouri.
The Tigers have struggled just as much defensively as UNT has offensively. Missouri has allowed a combined 103 points in losses to Tennessee and Boston College in its last two games.
The Tigers have SEC level size and speed that will give them the edge, especially with the Mean Green missing several of their key players, including wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush due to injury.
Edge: Missouri
UNT’s defense vs. Missouri’s offense
UNT has improved this season. The Mean Green have nine sacks and have forced nine fumbles.
UNT’s confidence is growing under Bennett, whose unit will be tested by a potent Missouri offense led by quarterback Connor Bazelak. The sophomore has thrown for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has a host of talented playmakers to work with.
One of Bazelak’s favorite targets is Tauskie Dove. The former Ryan standout has 14 catches for 244 yards this season.
Both units have played well at time this season, but Missouri will have the edge in talent.
Edge: Missouri
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Find a way to get going offensively
This goes without saying, but UNT needs to find a way to get an offense that has struggled since a season-opening win over Northwestern State on track.
The Mean Green have failed to reach the 20-point mark in each of their last three games. That won’t cut it against Missouri.
Throw the ball effectively
UNT’s hopes to get going offensively will hinge on its ability to throw the ball effectively.
The Mean Green haven’t hit the 100-yard mark passing in either of their last two games. Aune is expected to start for the first time this season and must get UNT rolling.
Slow down Missouri’s passing game
Missouri has one of the most effective passing games in college football and is averaging 324 yards per game. The Mean Green are allowing 239 passing yards per game and have three interceptions on the season. UNT can’t afford to be sliced up in the passing game.
Build some confidence on the road
UNT has lost three straight games. It would be easy to lose confidence at this point, especially heading into a game against an SEC team. The Mean Green will have a whole lot better chance of pulling the upset if they can make some key plays early.