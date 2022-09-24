MEMPHIS -- North Texas was set up perfectly to see where it stacks up with teams in the American Athletic Conference in its final year in Conference USA this fall.
The Mean Green’s game against Memphis on Saturday was the latest indication that UNT has some work to do as a program.
The Tigers returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recovered a fumble deep in UNT’s end of the field in a 44-34 win at Liberty Bank Stadium.
UNT had two games on its regular-season slate against teams from the American this season and fell in both. The Mean Green’s loss to Memphis wasn’t nearly as lopsided or disheartening for UNT as the 48-10 pounding it took from rival SMU earlier this season.
The Mean Green were in their game against Memphis late into the second half before the Tigers pulled away. That will be of little consolation for UNT, which will now head into the heart of its C-USA schedule looking for a way to regroup following its final nonconference game of the year.
UNT had its moments in a landslide 59-27 win over Texas Southern out of the SWAC but struggled otherwise. The Mean Green also fell at UNLV 58-27 last week.
UNT made far too many mistakes to pull through in any of its high-profile nonconference games. Saturday’s game was no different.
UNT was down just 20-13 in the second half before the mistakes started to pile up.
Memphis defensive end Jaylon Allen intercepted an Austin Aune pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown that extended the Tigers' lead to 27-13.
Aune bounced back by hitting all three of his passes on a five-play, 70-yard drive, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Damon Ward Jr.
That momentum that drive provided quickly dissipated when Xavier Cullens returned Aune’s second interception of the game 37 yards for a touchdown that put Memphis up 34-20.
UNT’s hopes for a comeback ended when Cullens recovered a bad snap at the UNT 9-yard line. Brandon Thomas scored on a 2-yard run two plays later to give Memphis a 41-20 lead and end UNT’s chances for a comeback.
UNT trailed 20-13 at the end of the first half, which got off to a promising start for the Mean Green.
Memphis tried to pick up a fourth-and-1 on its opening possession from its 32. UNT nose guard Roderick Brown stuffed Thomas for no gain on a run up the middle.
The Mean Green cashed in with a 25-yard Ethan Mooney field goal and led for much of the first half.
Jyaire Shorter caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Aune to put UNT up 10-6.
Memphis answered with a pair of touchdowns, including a 2-yard Thomas run that put the Tigers up 20-10.
UNT closed the gap with a well-executed drive in the closing seconds of the half. The Mean Green marched 58 yards on nine plays in 52 seconds to set up a 36-yard Mooney field goal on the final play of the first half.
