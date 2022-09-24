UNT-Memphis main

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune throws a pass during North Texas' loss to Memphis on Saturday at Liberty Bank Stadium.

 By Zach DeBello/UNT sports information

MEMPHIS -- North Texas was set up perfectly to see where it stacks up with teams in the American Athletic Conference in its final year in Conference USA this fall.

The Mean Green’s game against Memphis on Saturday was the latest indication that UNT has some work to do as a program.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you