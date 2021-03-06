North Texas looked like it would roll into the Conference USA tournament not all that long ago.
The Mean Green had won four straight heading into the finale of a series against Marshall last week.
A whole lot has changed since then.
UNT slipped up in its second game against the Thundering Herd and has been in a tailspin since, one that continued with a 65-61 loss to UAB in the Mean Green’s home finale on Saturday at the Super Pit.
UNT has now lost three straight heading into next week’s conference tournament.
The latest of those losses might have been the toughest for the Mean Green. UNT couldn’t pull out a close game on Senior Day and saw its prospects in the C-USA tournament take a hit as a result.
UNT and UAB went head-to-head for second place in the league’s West Division and a spot in the quarterfinals of the league tournament in the finale of the series. The Mean Green are now set to face the winner of a preliminary-round game between Middle Tennessee and Florida International at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
“It’s win or go-home time,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Our guys know what it is. We have put ourselves in a tough position, but this is a tough group. We are excited to go play.”
UNT (13-9, 9-5) heads into the C-USA tournament after being swept in a conference series for the first time all season.
UAB (21-6-13,5) hammered UNT 65-51 on Friday and gave the Mean Green problems with their size and athleticism again on Saturday.
The Blazers dominated the paint in the rematch and finished with a 37-25 rebounding advantage.
“They crushed us on the glass and beat us to loose balls,” McCasland said. “We fought on defense in the second half but couldn’t get rebounds. We were on defense for a long time.”
Freshman guard Rubin Jones went down with a leg injury and played just four minutes. The Houston native was on crutches after the game. McCasland didn’t have an update on Jones’ status for the conference tournament after the game.
Javion Hamlet and Thomas Bell led UNT with 19 points each, while James Reese added 11.
UNT looked like it would go away quietly despite solid games from Bell and Reese when it took a timeout with 1:51 left and UAB up 59-50.
The Mean Green mounted a furious comeback out of the timeout while holding the Blazers without a field goal for the final 3:42. Reese hit a pair of 3s and Bell connected on four straight free throws.
Reese’s second 3 cut UNT’s deficit to 62-60 with 21 seconds left.
“We took a step in the right direction by showing fight at the end,” Reese said. “We got multiple stops in a row late. That helped us get back into the game.”
UAB answered with a free throw from Quan Jackson with 15.7 seconds left to extend its lead to 63-60. UNT worked the ball to Hamlet, who drove into the paint and drew a foul with 4.0 seconds left.
Hamlet made the first of his two free throws before intentionally missing the second. UAB came up with the rebound and iced the game at the free-throw line, where the Blazers went 23 of 27.
Michael Ertel hit all seven of his free throws on his way to scoring 16 points to lead UAB, which led the entire way.
“It was difficult for us to come back on a team that grinds it out,” McCasland said. “They are not going to shoot it quick. It was the way they got to loose balls that hurt us. Every time there was a ball bouncing, they ended up with it and scored. Those are backbreakers.”
Dropping three straight didn’t kill UNT’s chances in the C-USA tournament, but it certainly didn’t help.
That slide will send UNT back to the drawing board.
“We’re not going to alter what we are doing,” McCasland said. “We have to be scrappy. We were not scrappy for 40 minutes in the games in this series. We’re not going to win on the offensive end. We’re not going to win because we have better shooters. We’re going to win because we’re scrappier. We’re going to have lineups that will compete defensively and want to win.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}UAB 65, North Texas 61{/h3}
UAB (21-6, 13-5) – Nicholson 2-8 1-1 5, Jemison 3-7 1-2 7, Ertel 4-11 7-7 16, Lovan 3-6 4-5 10, Jackson 3-8 3-4 9, Scott-Grayson 2-5 6-6 11, Benjamin 2-3 0-0 6, Kirkland 0-1 0-0 0, Toney 0-0 1-2. Totals 19-49 23-27 65.
NORTH TEXAS (13-9, 9-5) – Bell 5-12 7-11 18, Simmons 3-4 3-4 9, Reese 3-6 2-2 11, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Hamlet 7-11 5-6 19, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Ousmane 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 18-25 61.
Halftime – UAB 36-28 Three-point goals – UAB 4-9 (Ertel 1-4, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Benjamin 2-3) UNT 5-10 (Bell 1-3, Reese 3-4, McBride 0-1, Jones 1-1, Murray 0-1) Fouled out – Simmons Rebounds – UAB 37 (Jemison 11), UNT 25 (two tied, 6) Assists – UAB 6 (Lovan 2), UNT 8 (Hamlet 5) Total fouls – UAB 21, UNT 22. A – 1,450.