North Texas made dramatic progress during the 2021 season defensively.
The Mean Green allowed 27.5 points per game, down from the 42.8 points it allowed the previous season.
A big portion of the credit for that jump goes to new defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, who revamped the Mean Green’s system and got the most out of his players.
Some of Bennett’s most important weapons were a trio of defensive linemen who all left the program after last season.
Defensive tackle Dion Novil graduated, while twin edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy both elected to transfer.
One of the biggest challenges UNT faces heading into the 2022 season is replacing that trio.
Grayson Murphy posted 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. Gabriel Murphy added 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.
Novil was a force in the middle and posted 4.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.
That is a lot of production to replace in a single offseason. Fortunately for UNT, it has a host of promising young players in the program.
The following is a look where the Mean Green stand.
Key returnees: DT Roderick Brown (So., 6-1, 285), DL Jonathan Pickett (Rfr., 6-3, 245), DL Trent Ward (Rfr., 6-3, 296), DL Fatafehi Vailea (Rfr., 6-2, 288), DL Tonga Lolohea (Rfr., 6-5, 316), DL Kevin Greene (Rfr., 6-3, 300), DL Dayton LeBlanc (Jr. 6-1, 283), DL Kalvin Hutchings (Jr., 6-4, 265), DL Kortlin Rausaw (Rfr., 6-3, 275), DL Ta’Shoyn Johnson (Rfr., 6-2, 265), DT Enoch Jackson (So., 6-0, 288)
Key losses: DT Dion Novil (graduation), DE Grayson Murphy (transfer), DE Gabriel Murphy (transfer), DE Kamron Hill (graduation), DL Caleb Colvin (graduation)
Newcomers: DL Tom Trieb (College of DuPage), DE Cam Robertson (Plano), DL Kaghen Roach (Blinn College)
Biggest unanswered question: The Murphy brothers made a dramatic jump last season and emerged as key playmakers for UNT.
The Mean Green will have to replace both, which raises the question of it there is another impact player or two who will emerge this fall.
UNT has landed some promising interior defensive line recruits in the last few years. Defensive tackle Roderick Brown looked like a star in the making last year when he finished with three sacks.
Enoch Jackson transferred in from Arkansas and has the potential to be an impact player after posting two tackles for loss in 2021.
The challenge for UNT will be reloading on the edge after losing the Murphy brothers and fellow defensive end Kam Hill.
UNT doesn’t have nearly as many obvious candidates to move into those edge roles. That could be an issue for the Mean Green.
Why 2022 production could be better: UNT has a host of highly regarded recruits who have been waiting for their opportunity to move into lead roles.
They’ll get their chance this season when the Mean Green are forced to rebuild up front.
Jonathan Pickett and Kortlin Rausaw are just a few of the highly regarded players who have spent time developing in UNT’s program and could be ready to burst on to the scene like the Murphy brothers did last season.
UNT could be loaded up front again if those players come through.
Why 2021 production could be worse: Replacing one player of the caliber of Novil or the Murphy brothers over the course of an offseason would be challenging for a program like UNT.
The Mean Green are facing the daunting task of replacing all three, not to mention starting defensive tackle Caleb Colvin.
The chances of UNT reaching that goal and not taking a step back seems like a long shot.
Overall outlook: UNT lost more talent and depth on its defensive line than at any other spot on its roster.
The Mean Green improved dramatically defensively last season largely because it featured a stout front that made play after play. UNT will have to hope that its talented young players can follow in the footsteps of the Murphy twins and emerge quickly.
The Mean Green could be in trouble if they can’t after losing so many impact players up front.
