North Texas made a host of moves to improve its defense following a disappointing four-win season last fall that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
One of the more noticeable of those moves was going hard after a host of players to revamp a secondary that struggled at times last season, when UNT allowed 42.8 points per game.
The Mean Green landed Rice transfer Tyrae Thornton and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Logan Wilson in addition to a trio of promising high school prospects. Nacogdoches safety Dillion Williams was among the more highly regarded players in UNT's 2021n recruiting class that also includes Arlington Lamar safety Harold West and Robert Johnson, another safety from Memphis.
UNT's hope is that influx of talent will help the Mean Green turn the corner under new coordinator Phil Bennett.
One of biggest storylines to follow in the offseason is who will emerge from that group of newcomers to challenge a host of returning players who played key roles last season.
UNT lost one of its best defensive backs when safety Cam Johnson elected to leave the program and landed at UCLA as a graduate transfer but has a host of other key players returning. That list of returners grew by in the last few days when safety Makyle Sanders pulled his name of the NCAA transfers portal and elected to return to UNT.
Sanders ranked second among Mean Green players with 68 tackles last season.
Here's a look at where UNT stands with its secondary in our ongoing rundown of the Mean Green's roster on a position-by-position basis.
Key returners: CB Jordan Rucker, So.; CB John Davis, Jr.; CB Dorian Morris, Rfr.; CB DeShawn Gaddie, So.; CB Upton Stout, Fr.; CB Quinn Whitlock, Jr.; CB Jevin Murray, Rfr.; CB B.J. Lewis, Rfr.; CB Logan Wilson, Rfr.; CB Alphie Guillory, Fr; S Keelan Crosby, So.; S Jordan Nichols, Fr.; S Alex Morris, Jr.; S Makyle Sanders, Sr.
Key losses: S Cam Johnson, CB Jahvon Millard, S Javier Neal, S Donshay Douglas
Key newcomers: S Dillion Williams, S Harold West, S Robert Johnson, CB Tyrae Thornton, CB Logan Wilson
Biggest unanswered question: UNT brought in a host of talented players in the hope of revamping its secondary. The question is how those newcomers will fit into the Mean Green's defense in Bennett's first season and if they will upgrade UNT's talent level.
Johnson is the only starter the Mean Green had in their secondary who is not set to return after Sanders pulled his name out of the transfer portal.
The battle for playing time between UNT's returning starters and its incoming recruits will be one to watch in the offseason. The way those battles play out could show if the Mean Green's talent has improved.
Why 2021 production could be better: There is no doubt UNT has more options than it did last season.
The Mean Green brought in a proven commodity in Thornton, who started in 2019 at Rice before missing the 2020 season with mononucleosis. Wilson was also highly recruited and started out at Kansas State before transferring.
Williams could be a steal. He qualified late and landed at UNT. He likely would have been a much more highly regarded and recruited prospect had he qualified earlier.
UNT struggled in its secondary last season but did have some players who showed promise, including Stout and Gaddie. Bennett has some pieces to work with in his debut season.
Why 2021 production could be worse: Johnson was arguably UNT's best defensive back last season and left the program. There's a reason he was snapped up by UCLA.
Losing one of its top players in its secondary isn't going to help a team that is also entering its first season under a new defensive staff.
UNT could end up with a largely revamped lineup in a new scheme. There's certainly the potential for the Mean Green to experience some growing pains.
Overall outlook: There is no bigger question for UNT entering the 2021 season than how its defense will fare under Bennett.
The biggest question when it comes to that unit is how its secondary will fare.
UNT spent a whole lot of scholarship capital on its secondary and will have to hope that investment pays off in 2021. It seems like a near certainty that the Mean Green will have a host of new players in its lineup. It would be a surprise if Thornton doesn't play a key role.
