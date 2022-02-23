North Texas showed signs of improvement across the board in 2021 defensively behind a host of talented players in its front seven.
Linebacker KD Davis was a first-team All-Conference USA selection, while defensive tackle Dion Novil was a second team pick. Defensive ends Gabriel Murphy and Grayson Murphy were among UNT’s best playmakers.
The only level of the Mean Green’s defense that didn’t produce a player who was named at least honorable mention all-conference was the secondary.
UNT had a handful of solid players on the back end of its defense, including DeShawn Gaddie, who saw time at both cornerback and safety. Makyle Sanders and John Davis also had their moments.
If UNT’s is going to continue its rise under coordinator Phil Bennett that saw the Mean Green drop the number of points they allowed from 42.8 in 2020 to 27.5 in 2021, they will have to be better in the back end.
UNT brought in three transfers and a few high school recruits who will provide competition and help fill the void left by Sanders, who was one of the Mean Green’s most productive players in last season’s secondary as a senior.
Key returnees: S DeShawn Gaddie (Jr., 6-2, 188), CB Dillion Williams (So., 6-1, 185), CB Loronzo Thompson (So., 6-0, 170), CB John Davis (Jr., 6-1, 190), CB Logan Wilson (So., 5-10, 167), S Keelan Crosby (Jr., 6-1, 182), CB Quinn Whitlock (Sr., 6-0, 189), CB Ridge Texada (So., 5-10, 181), S Harold West (So., 6-1, 194), CB Braelon Hill (Sr., 5-10, 189), S Robert Johnson (Rfr., 6-1, 190), CB Trey Perdue (Rfr., 5-10, 177), CB Jaylen Smith (So., 6-0, 205), CB Alphie Guillory (So., 5-11, 184)
Key losses: S Makyle Sanders (graduation), Upton Stout (transfer)
Newcomers: S Nick Nakwaasah (Central Arkansas), CB Zahodri Jackson (Utah State), Bryce Linder (Blinn College), CB Patrick Smith (Sugar Land Clements), CB Mo Bility (North Dallas)
Biggest unanswered question: UNT brought in a host of highly regarded high school recruits and transfers to upgrade its secondary.
The Mean Green’s hopes to improve defensively will rest largely with those players’ ability to make an impact next season.
Central Arkansas safety Nick Nakwaasah was a highly regarded player on the transfer market, while cornerback Zahodri Jackson started five games at Utah State in 2021. Blinn College safety Bryce Linder has experience, while high school cornerbacks Patrick Smith and Mo Bility were both highly recruited.
UNT needs at least a couple of those players to come through and help this season. The question is if any of them rise to the occasion.
Why 2022 production could be better: UNT has more highly rated defensive backs on its roster than at any time in recent memory. Nakwaasah and Jackson are proven commodities. Smith and Bility are high-end talents and UNT played several young players last season.
Cornerbacks Dillion Williams and Ridge Texada should benefit from the experience they gained last season.
Those players are all expected to improve and make a bigger impact this season.
Why 2022 production could be worse: UNT showed improvement in its secondary last season but didn’t have any elite players in C-USA. Losing Sanders leaves the Mean Green with less experience.
UNT does have some veteran players transferring in but none of them were elite players at their last stop.
It’s hard to imagine UNT not seeing at least a couple of the players it added emerge as valuable contributors, but it’s possible.
Overall outlook: UNT’s secondary is one area where the Mean Green have a chance to make a dramatic jump.
UNT allowed 230.2 passing yards per game and gave up 25 passing touchdowns last season. Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing in a win over UNT in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT’s hopes to continue its growth defensively will rest largely with a host of newcomers and other young defensive backs it hopes will improve heading into the 2022 season.
