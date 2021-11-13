North Texas coach Seth Littrell vowed when took over the program back in 2016 to never play conservatively or settle.
“Tee it high and let it fly,” was the catch phrase Littrell used in his introductory press conference.
That old saying came to mind after UNT pulled out a thrilling 20-17 win over UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT was locked in a 17-17 tie when it got the ball at its 18-yard line with 49 seconds left. Littrell could have played for overtime. It just isn’t in his nature.
UNT went for the jugular and cashed in.
Detraveon Brown caught two passes in the span of four plays, including a 58-yard bomb from Austin Aune that set up Ethan Mooney’s 27-yard game-winning field goal with seven seconds left.
“I want to give our guys an opportunity to go make a play,” Littrell said. “When I was sitting there, I thought, we were going to find a way to win that game.
“I said, ‘Let’s go find a way.’”
Aune and Brown found that path.
Brown caught a 12-yard pass on first down. He worked his way behind UTEP’s secondary two plays later and hauled in a perfectly placed deep ball from Aune before sliding down at the Miners’ 10-yard line.
“I ran the go-ball,” Brown said. “Aune saw me. I was wide open and caught it. I do it every day in practice. It’s a routine play.”
Aune said he had confidence that Brown would make a play if he delivered a strike.
“Dee’s confidence has grown,” Aune said. “He’s a great player. We are going to keep going to him.”
The way Brown came through moved UNT (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA) closer to a goal that seemed like a distant dream not all that long ago.
The Mean Green lost their sixth game all the way back on Oct. 23 when they fell to Liberty.
UNT knew then that it needed to win out to become bowl eligible at 6-6. The Mean Green have won three in a row since and picked up their most thrilling win in that span after knocking off UTEP (6-4, 3-3).
“I’m proud of the way our team responds and keeps fighting,” Littrell said. “We are tougher now than we were in the past.”
UNT has two games left, beginning with Florida International next week. FIU (1-9) has lost nine straight since opening the season with a win over Long Island.
A win over FIU would send UNT into a season-ending showdown with rival UTSA with the opportunity to finish the season 6-6 and be eligible for the postseason.
The possibility is an intriguing one considering the nationally ranked Roadrunners move to 10-0 with a win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
“I love this team,” Aune said. “We’re going to fight to the end. It’s homecoming in our home stadium, where we have struggled. Winning this one was a whole lot of fun.”
It certainly wasn’t easy.
UTEP led 7-3 after a defensive struggle in the first half.
UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison provided one of the few early highlights when he hit Jacob Cowing for a 76-yard touchdown that gave the Miners a 7-0 lead.
UNT answered with 17 straight points and appeared as if it might cruise to the finish behind Aune and its defense.
Aune finished with 240 yards passing yards and a touchdown to go with 44 rushing yards and a touchdown. His 25-yard strike to Roderic Burns put UNT up 17-7.
That certainly seemed like a big enough cushion for the Mean Green considering the way their defense played all night. UNT linebacker KD Davis and defensive end Gabriel Murphy stuffed Ronald Awatt on a fourth-and-2 play from the Mean Green’s 17-yard line in the first quarter.
UTEP scored on just one of its first 11 possessions before catching fire late.
Littrell made another aggressive move in the fourth quarter when he went for the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the UTEP 2. Isaiah Johnson was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
UTEP capitalized with a 98-yard drive and scored on Ronald Awatt’s 4-yard run. The Miners tied the game on a 37-yard field goal from Gavin Baechchle with 55 seconds left.
The game appeared to be headed to overtime at the point.
Littrell had other ideas and set a course that sent UNT to its third straight win.
“My coach is aggressive,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “He’s been that was since I’ve been here. I like that.”