North Texas will have to wait just a little bit longer to begin chasing another Conference USA regular season men's basketball title.
The Mean Green were set to open league play this week with a Friday-Saturday series against UAB at the Super Pit.
The schools announced on Wednesday that they had postponed the series due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing issues within the Blazers' program.
Both schools are working with C-USA officials to reschedule the series and have yet to announce dates when the games will be played.
UAB had a game against Georgia Tech on Dec. 23 canceled due to coronavirus concerns within the Blazers' program.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said Tuesday that he was confident the Mean Green would get their games against UAB in despite those issues.
“Every indication we have from the league and from our administration, which has been in contact with their administration, is that we were playing,” McCasland said. “We’re sitting in good shape right now, but as we all know these things change by the minute.”
That is exactly what happened, leaving the Mean Green with yet another game wiped off their schedule. UNT previously had a game against Texas A&M-Commerce canceled and a game at LSU postponed.
C-USA announced just hours before the UNT-UAB games were called off that it is moving to a divisional format for both its men's and women's basketball leagues for the 2020-21 season. That format could help address issues if teams do not play an equal number of games.
UNT will be in the West Division with Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP and UTSA.
Charlotte, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky will make up the East Division.
Division winners will be based on conference winning percentage. Divisional seeding will be used for the conference's men's and women's postseason tournaments. A cross-divisional bracket will determine first-round matchups.
UNT (4-3) is next scheduled to face UTSA on Jan. 8-9 in San Antonio.
The Mean Green finished 14-4 last season in C-USA play and edged Louisiana Tech and WKU for the title by one game in the league standings.