North Texas is on the verge of running its winning streak to 10 games and running away with the race for the Conference USA men's basketball regular season championship.
The Mean Green have won nine straight games and will look to reach double figures on Saturday, when they will take on Rice in a 2 p.m. game at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
UNT (17-4) is 10-1 in C-USA play and has a one-game lead over UAB (9-2) in the league's West Division heading into the weekend.
The Mean Green have not dropped a game since falling to UAB more than a month ago.
"We have confidence from this streak, but we have to be humble and stay focused on every game," senior forward Thomas Bell said. "We have to pay attention to detail and do what the coaches want. We have to keep getting better."
UNT has done just that throughout its winning streak and enters its game against Rice looking to complete a three-game sweep of C-USA's Texas teams. The Mean Green beat UTSA and UTEP last week.
UNT hammered Rice 75-43 in its opening game in conference play on New Year's Day.
Junior guard Tylor Perry is averaging 13.6 points per game to lead four UNT players who are averaging double figures.
The Mean Green rank second nationally in scoring defense with an average of 56.0 points allowed per game.
UNT shut down Rice in the teams' first meeting of the season. The Mean Green know repeating that performance will be a challenge against the Owls.
Rice has hit an average of 10.4 shots per game from 3-point range in C-USA play, a total that leads the league. Senior guard Carl Pierre is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc and leads the Owls with an average of 15.3 points per game.
"Rice plays very well at home and shoots the ball better there," Bell said. "They are very comfortable in their environment.
"They will come out aggressive and try to hit shots. We have to do a good job of making it tough on them."
UNT women aim for sweep of Owls
The UNT women spent weeks looking for a way to turn their season around.
The Mean Green appeared to find that elusive formula for success over the last few days and head into a 2 p.m. game against the Owls on Sunday riding a three-game winning streak.
UNT picked up its third straight win on Thursday night when they hung on late for a 57-50 win over the Owls in the first game of a back-to-back.
"I feel good about the way we are playing," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after the game. "On a night our shots were not falling we did everything we needed to do to pull out the win."
UNT forward Madison Townley scored 13 points and Tommisha Lampkin added 10 to pace the Mean Green on a night their guards struggled to get on track.
Junior guard Quincy Noble finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting but came up with a critical layup in the closing seconds to put Rice away.
UNT (11-10) moved over .500 and bolstered its position in a tight race in C-USA's West Division. UAB is in first place at 6-4 and is one of five teams with between five and seven wins.
The Mean Green will look to continue their rise up the C-USA standings when they face the Owls for the second time in a week.
Noble is averaging 14.8 points per game to lead UNT, while sophomore forward Ashlee Austin paces Rice at 15.7.
UNT has held all three of its opponents during its winning streak under 60 points.