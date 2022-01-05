UAB at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 8-3, 1-0 Conference USA; UAB 12-3, 2-0 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 75, Rice 43; UAB 87, UTSA 59
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones has scored in double figures in five of UNT's last seven games, a run he continued with an 11-point performance in the Mean Green's win over Rice. He has gone 1-for-5 from 3-point range in each of UNT's last three games. Jones is averaging 9.3 points per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray has hit at least one shot from 3-point range in four of UNT's last five games and has been a consistent contributor for the Mean Green. He has scored at least five points in five straight games and is averaging 4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride has caught fire from 3-point range over UNT's last three games, when he has gone 8-for-19 from deep. McBride scored 17 points in UNT's win over Rice and is averaging 9.1 points per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell is coming off a rare off game offensively in UNT's win over Rice. The senior missed all seven of his shots from the field and scored one point. Bell had scored at least nine points in every game before Rice shut him down. He is averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds in UNT's win over Rice. He has scored at least eight points in four straight games and is averaging 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting UAB:
UAB is the best offensive team in C-USA and leads the league with an average of 82.1 points per game. The Blazers have four players averaging double figures.
Tulane transfer guard Jordan Walker leads UAB with an average of 15.8 points per game and is one of three Blazers who have hit at least 23 shots from 3-point range on the season. Michael Ertle has made 24 shots from deep and is averaging 11.1 points per game.
UAB is shooting 36.5% from 3-point range. UAB is also a solid team defensively and is allowing 60.9 points per game.
What you need to know:
UNT's game against UAB shapes up to be one of the more important games of the C-USA season.
The Blazers were picked to win the league in the conference's preseason coaches' poll and have looked the part while running out to a 12-3 start. UAB's lone losses have come against South Carolina, West Virginia and San Francisco.
UNT has been just as impressive while starting 8-3 with losses to Buffalo, Kansas and Miami. The Mean Green have won six straight games and are one of the elite defensive teams in the country.
UNT ranks second nationally in scoring defense with an average of 54.0 points allowed per game. Only Texas is allowing fewer points per game at 52.3.
The challenge for UNT in its game against UAB will be continuing to play well on the defensive end against a UAB team loaded with talented offensive players.
The Blazers have shooters who are capable of getting hot and are also tough to deal with on the offensive glass. UAB swept UNT in the regular season last year largely because they were able to impose their will physically.
"Rebounding is one of their strengths," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "They will shoot a jumper, go chase it and get it off the rim. That’s what makes they hard to guard, the second shots they get."
UNT did a terrific job on the glass in its win over Rice. The Mean Green pulled down 28 offensive rebounds.
That performance was a good sign heading into Thursday's game when UNT will have to match up with UAB.
"They are physical and bullied us last year," McBride said. "We have to learn from that. We have to be more physical."
There will still be a long way to go following UNT's game against UAB, but there is little doubt the game will be a key step toward a conference title for the team that wins a key clash between C-USA powers.
Jones will play a key role in UNT's efforts to pull through. Here's a feature on his comeback from a tough start to the season that was the lead story in our UNT newsletter that dropped earlier today.