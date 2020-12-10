North Texas coach Grant McCasland hinted earlier this week that he was on the verge of adding a game or two to the Mean Green's slate.
McCasland came through with a doozy on Thursday, when UNT announced that it will travel to face national power West Virginia on Friday.
The game will tip off at 2 p.m. in Morgantown, less than 24 hours after the schools announced they will meet.
UNT last played on Dec. 4, when it fell at Mississippi State. The Mean Green weren't scheduled to play again until Dec. 15, when they are set to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Filling in that gap was important to McCasland, who has worked franticly with his staff to schedule as many nonconference games as possible. Teams across the country have struggled to get games in during the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT has already had one game canceled to far this season, a Dec. 1 home game against Texas A&M-Commerce.
A&M-Commerce was unable to play because of coronavirus infections and contact tracing issues within its program.
Teams will be allowed to play as many as nine nonconference games this season. UNT is now slated to play seven.
"It’s important in this short amount of time to get nine games in for our ability to grow," McCasland said. "It has been difficult."
UNT has laid out a challenging schedule this season. The Mean Green have already lost at Arkansas and Mississippi State, a pair of SEC schools, on their way to a 1-2 start.
West Virginia will present an even bigger challenge. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 after running out to a 4-1 start.
West Virginia's only loss is an 87-82 setback to top-ranked Gonzaga. The Mountaineers knocked off Western Kentucky 70-64 late last month.
Western Kentucky was picked to win the Conference USA title in the league's preseason coaches poll. UNT, the defending league champion, was picked to finish second.