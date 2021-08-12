Jace Ruder made sure to take it easy the first few weeks after he arrived at North Texas — at least when it came to academics.
The junior quarterback knew he had a lot to learn and not a whole lot of time to do it after transferring in from North Carolina over the summer.
That’s why he took just one class.
The approach appears to be paying off as UNT inches closer to its season opener on Sept. 4 at home against Northwestern State.
“I’m picking everything up,” Ruder said after practice on Thursday. “From the day I got here, that was the main objective. I took a lot of time to focus on learning the playbook. That took priority in June. As we moved through July and into fall camp, it’s been a smooth transition.”
UNT’s coaching staff will have a chance to see how far Ruder has come on Saturday, when the Mean Green hold their first extensive scrimmage of fall camp.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this week that UNT has three players competing for the starting quarterback job. Austin Aune and Kason Martin are also in the mix with Ruder.
Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns while starting three games last season.
Aune became the odds-on favorite to win the starting job when Jason Bean transferred to Kansas in the offseason. Bean started seven games for the Mean Green in 2020.
Martin has been a solid backup throughout his career and threw for 49 yards and a touchdown in limited time last season.
UNT largely knows what it has in Aune and Martin.
Ruder is more of a mystery. He was a four-star prospect coming out of the Kansas high school ranks but struggled to capitalize on his potential at North Carolina due to a series of injuries.
Ruder came to UNT looking to start over and has made an impression.
“Jace has done a great job, along with a lot of newcomers and transfers,” Littrell said this fall. “It has been good to see them out there.”
UNT’s quarterbacks have been pushing each other in the early stages of fall workouts. UNT’s hope is that competition will make each of them better and result in a starter emerging.
“Jace has been awesome since he’s been here,” Aune said. “He had a chip on his shoulder and wants to play. He works hard in the film room, weight room and on the field. He pushes me.”
Aune and the rest of UNT’s quarterbacks have made Ruder feel welcome.
“I love it here,” Ruder said. “It has been a great transition. The guys have welcomed me since I set foot on campus back in June.”
UNT brought Ruder in to elevate the level of talent among its quarterbacks and to compete for the starting job. He’ll have the opportunity to do just that over the next few weeks as UNT looks for someone to guide its high-powered offense.
UNT led Conference USA with an average of 34.4 points per game in 2020. Ruder said he can see some similarities to what the Mean Green plan to do under offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch and the systems he has run in the past.
The challenge now is settling in and showing that he can excel while leading the Mean Green.
Ruder will have a few more opportunities to do just that, along with Aune and Martin.
UNT’s newest quarterback feels comfortable in his ability to capitalize, largely because of the comfort zone he’s found with the Mean Green.
“What I love about this team is how close everyone is,” Ruder said. “The locker room is great and there is a great atmosphere that allows us to compete but also be great friends on and off the field.”
Novil named to senior bowl watch list
Senor defensive tackle Dion Novil was named to the watch list for the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday.
Novil was named to the All-C-USA first team last season when he finished with 37 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The Abilene native will be a fifth-year senior this fall.
Novil was previously named to the watch lists for the Lombardi Award and the Nagurski Trophy. The Lombardi is presented to the nation’s top lineman or linebacker, while the Nagurski goes to the defensive player of the year in college football.