FORT WORTH — Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward were in a class of their own, then put on a spectacular show ahead of the “beautiful chaos” at Texas Motor Speedway, but only Newgarden walked away with a new hat and trophy.

O’Ward and Newgarden engaged in a breathtaking side-by-side battle for the lead over most of the final eight laps Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, with Newgarden slightly in front when Romain Grosjean crashed with 1 1/2 laps remaining to bring out the caution and end the PPG 375.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags