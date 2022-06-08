Kristee Porter isn’t a big fan of word "rebuilding" heading into her first season guiding the North Texas volleyball team.
The former McNeese State coach hit the ground running late last year and has completely revamped the Mean Green’s roster.
Porter intends to compete right away in Conference USA. An honest look at what the Mean Green need to accomplish to get there probably does fit that dreaded word, though.
“It doesn’t feel like we are going through a rebuild, even though we are,” Porter said. “I don’t want that phrase to last long. We have enough athleticism and experience with the transfers we have brought in to have a good foundation.
“I don’t know what to expect. We will make a go of it and see how things pan out.”
That level of uncertainty comes with the territory when a team has gone through a transformation as dramatic as the one UNT is still in the midst of in the heart of the summer.
On the surface is appears as if Porter isn’t in too bad of a spot as she heads into her first season with the Mean Green. UNT went 15-12 in its last season under Andrew Palileo.
Porter dug deeper and knows exactly what UNT is facing.
The Mean Green leaned on the huge right arm of Rhett Robinson the last three years. The former Krum standout was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in each of those seasons.
Robinson ranked second nationally in both kills per set (5.28) and points per set (5.93) last season, when middle blocker Sarah Haeussler added 2.17 kills per set.
Robinson received an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could have returned to UNT to further cement her legacy. Instead, she elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal before Porter arrived.
If there was any doubt as to how good Robinson is, it was quickly erased when SEC power Florida snatched her up.
Haeussler is also gone.
Porter has done the math. Robinson accounted for roughly 40% of UNT’s offense, while Haeussler represented another 15%.
There was little doubt about what Porter’s focus would be early in her tenure with those two players gone.
“One of the key areas of need for the future of the program when I arrived was the roster,” Porter said. “We lost some really important players. We needed to add strength and depth where we are not relying on one or two players, especially knowing how fragile rosters can be due to injuries and COVID the last couple of years.
“Depth was important to how we want to build. We want to make sure we have a solid foundation to work with, not just for this year, but also for years to come.”
UNT chose to turn its volleyball program over to Porter largely because of her unique background. Porter's experience pointed to an ability to quickly connect with players in Texas, one of the top hotbeds for volleyball talent nationally.
Porter is a Tyler native and went on to play at UCLA, where she was a three-time All-American. She coached at Tyler Lee, Navarro College and Henderson State in addition to working as an assistant at Colorado.
Porter went 41-29 in her two seasons at McNeese.
“From our first meeting, our committee was confident that coach Porter was the right person to lead our volleyball program to the next level.” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement when the school announced Porter as its next coach. “She is a Texas native, a former three-time All-American at UCLA and has a strong pedigree as both a coach and recruiter.”
The pedigree has paid off over the last few months as Porter has quickly rebuilt UNT’s roster.
UNT has just six returning players from its team of 18 last season. Porter filled out her roster by hanging on to a few of the players UNT already had committed, landing highly regarded high school players and a host of transfers.
“We have a roster full of talented players,” Porter said. “I told them that they would have to compete. We went out and recruited players who could push each other.”
Treyaunna Rush, a transfer from Texas A&M, will likely be one of UNT’s most important additions. The junior opposite hitter was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019 and posted 16 kills in a match against Auburn last season.
“Treyaunna is so talented,” Porter said. “She can do anything you ask of her on the volleyball court."
Middle blocker Mariah Hesselgesser could also make a significant impact in her first season at UNT after transferring from Arkansas State, depending on how she recovers from an injury that has slowed her this summer. The former Argyle standout is making a homecoming at UNT of sorts by transferring to UNT.
Lauren Phillips will have a chance to claim the setter job after transferring in from Wichita State. She played in 10 matches with the Shockers last season.
The challenge for Porter is finding a way for those players to quickly come together on what will be a largely revamped team.
“Developing chemistry is the most important thing,” Porter said. “We are trying to find a way to build it heading into the season. You need time and the environment necessary to make chemistry flourish. It will be big with the new additions and new personalities we have.”
Porter is confident that process will be a smooth one after settling in at UNT and preparing for what she hopes will be a successful first season. She hopes the Mean Green will quickly leave the notion that they are rebuilding behind.
“It’s been great so far,” Porter said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to lead a really strong group of young women. I’m excited about watching them continue to grow and flourish.
“The administration is amazing. It’s been a seamless transition.”