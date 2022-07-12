After Donnie Watson led Braswell through its first five years of existence, the Bengals are now on their second baseball coach in as many seasons with Bryant Lopez taking the helm this summer.
Lopez originally joined Braswell before last season as an assistant coach under Rob Thomas, who left after one season as head coach. A former college baseball player at North Central Texas College and UT-Arlington, Lopez got his first head coaching job in his hometown of Copperas Cove in 2019 and led the program for two seasons before moving to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the summer of 2021.
“I was happy and very thankful I was given the opportunity to teach and coach last year as a last-minute assistant coach hire,” Lopez said. “I knew looking for a head coaching job up in this area was eventually going to be a road I was going to take. That opportunity presented itself to me here at Braswell sooner than expected.”
As the head coach at Copperas Cove, a 6A school, Lopez had his first season shortened by the pandemic before compiling a 19-16 record and making the playoffs in 2021.
A three-year letter winner in his playing days at Copperas Cove, Lopez held a career batting average of .400 with 67 stolen bases and was named first-team all-district and an honorable mention all-state selection as a second baseman his senior season in 2007. He went on to spend two seasons playing college ball at NCTC before finishing his playing career with UTA.
He then entered the coaching world as an assistant at Legacy Christian Academy before serving in the same role at McKinney Boyd. Lopez returned to Copperas Cove as an assistant in 2017 and was promoted to the head coaching role two years later after learning under the tutelage of longtime baseball coach Bob Macy.
“[Macy] pretty much groomed me for that job because he knew he was retiring,” Lopez said. “From the different drills, ideologies, how to push kids, the conditioning, weights and everything that’s essential to a program, I kind of just soaked that in and continued that on at Copperas Cove.”
Since taking over as Braswell’s new head man in May, Lopez’s main priorities were having one-on-one meetings with the players toward the end of the school year and now conducting the offseason strength and conditioning program.
The Bengals are coming off a 12-12-2 season this past spring and lost Arkansas commit and major-league prospect Jayson Jones to graduation this offseason. Braswell’s baseball program secured the school’s first-ever district title and playoff win in any sport in 2018, when the Bengals were District 5-5A co-champions and took Game 1 of their bi-district playoff series with Aledo before falling in three games.
Lopez said the team has set a goal of returning to the playoffs in 2023.
“Making the playoffs, that’s a step in the right direction for us, and I think it’s attainable,” Lopez said. “It’s essential that we have trust in the team, cohesiveness, play with each other and have accountability.
“That’s what’s going to help us be successful this year.”