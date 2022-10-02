UNT-UAB soccer

North Texas foward Olivia Klein chases down a ball during the Mean Green's scoreless draw with UAB on Saturday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

 UNT sports information

The North Texas soccer team had one chance after another to knock UAB from the ranks of the unbeaten in Conference USA play on Sunday afternoon.

The Mean Green were inches off multiple times and settled for a scoreless draw at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.

