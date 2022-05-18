Programs that compete on the Football Bowl Subdivision level are allowed to have 85 scholarship players. Eliminating the 25-player cap for recruiting classes will allow teams to quickly reshape their rosters.
The limit was put in place in 2011, shortly after Houston Nutt signed 37 players in 2009 during his tenure at Ole Miss.
UNT has operated with fewer than 85 scholarship players on multiple occasions over the years due to the 25-player limit for each signing class.
The Mean Green were well under the 85-scholarship player limit following the tenure of Todd Dodge from 2007-10 due to attrition and scholarship penalties for poor scores on the NCAA Academic Progress Rate report. UNT was back at 85 scholarship players after signing its 2015 class.
UNT was back under the 85-player limit heading into Seth Littrell's tenure that began in 2016. Littrell estimated in the summer of 2016 that UNT would have 68 scholarship players heading into his debut season.
Littrell used the practice of blue shirting players to add scholarship players to UNT's roster. The practice involves adding players as walk-ons before the opening of fall practice and then awarding them scholarships that can be counted toward the following year's class.
Removing the 25-player cap will give teams the chance to quickly get to 85 scholarship players if they are under the cap for the next two years without blue shirting players.
The policy is also set to give programs that have lost a large number of players to the transfer portal to replenish their rosters.
UNT signed 13 players during the early signing period in December and added five more signees in February. Littrell said UNT would be active in the transfer market as it looked to bolster its talent and depth after losing more than a dozen players to the portal.