As the end of their 2022 regular season approaches, the Denton Diablos took time Tuesday night to reflect back on a historic 2021 campaign.
The Diablos won the National Premier Soccer League national championship last August in just their third season of existence and second year competing in the league. Club co-owners Damon Gochneaur and Michael Hitchcock, coach Ramón Raya and the players gathered in the backroom of Denton County Brewing Company Tuesday to celebrate the achievement with commemorative rings in what was a special moment for all involved.
“I’m glad we finally had that moment to pay homage and celebrate, because that team is deserving of it,” Gochneaur said. “It was super cool to see some guys that had moved on come back to be a part of the ceremony. Hopefully it was inspiring for the guys who are new to the club this year, for them to see what we’re trying to do, where we’re trying to go and what the rewards are when we’re able to achieve success.”
An amateur soccer club founded by Gochneaur and Hitchcock back in 2018, the Diablos have a bit of a unique origin story.
It all started when Hitchcock, who holds ownership interests in several other NPSL clubs, sent Gochneaur an unexpected direct message on Twitter after hearing of Gochneaur’s interest in potentially starting up an NPSL team in Denton. The two then met at local bar Eastside Denton and hit it off from the start due to their mutual passion for the league.
“I remember the first time I sat down with Hitch thinking, ‘Man, this guy’s really easy to get along with and he’s passionate about the game like I am,’” Gochneaur said. “I appreciated that he ordered a 3 Nations Brewing beer, because they were brewing the [Fort Worth] Vaqueros’ beer at the time, so he wanted to support them.
“The further the conversation went, the more I realized that yep, I think I found my guy.”
Competing in their inaugural NPSL season in 2019, the Diablos finished second in the Lone Star Conference before falling out of the first round of the playoffs after a penalty shootout loss to the Vaqueros. There was no NPSL season played in 2020 due to the pandemic before the league resumed competition in 2021.
Denton topped the LSC table last year with an 8-1-1 record during the regular season before winning five consecutive playoff games to reach the national championship against Tulsa Athletic. After being tied 2-2 at halftime, the Diablos scored three second-half goals to win 5-2 and hoist the trophy at Denton High School’s Bronco Field.
“We worked a lot, we sacrificed a lot and I think it was lucky also, because to be a champion, there’s always some part of luck,” Raya said. “Fortunately, I found a group that believed in those things. They bought me and the way I feel the game. We worked together, made a compact group and the results started to come. Then we noticed we were already playing the national final.”
Being an amateur team where players are not paid a salary presents some challenges for the Diablos. It means players often have to work other jobs which can complicate everything from practices to traveling to games. Gochneaur said many players also coach youth soccer teams around the area or run their own skills clinics.
Overcoming those challenges to end up the champions out of 76 NPSL teams last season is something the Diablos take pride in.
“It’s not common in soccer to get rings,” team captain Carlos Flores said. “Doing it with the Denton Diablos is very special and something I’m never going to forget because it’s a hard thing to do, especially at the level we’re playing at.”
Currently holding third place in the LSC (by points per game played) with four regular season fixtures remaining, the Diablos (5-2-1) know points are at a premium. The conference’s top four teams advance to the playoffs with the top two seeds hosting their first-round matchups.
Denton is set to take on Austin United FC on Thursday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. in Round Rock before playing its home regular season finale Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the UNT Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. Then it will have two road games next week to determine its final standing in the conference.
“[The ring ceremony] just motivated us a little more,” Flores said. “We want to go out there and get the job done these last four games of the regular season, then hopefully we can get hot in the playoffs and do it all over again.
“As long as we’re committed to playing the style of game our coach wants us to, being disciplined and everything, I think we should be good.”