After every football season ends, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area football team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
This season, five Sanger players were selected to the all-area team. The Indians made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, finishing the season 8-2 overall.
Here are the key players who led the winning season.
First-Team Offense
Tallyn Welborn, RB, Sr.
Welborn was among the most dominant running backs in the Denton area, posting 1,706 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 28 catches for 359 yards and three scores to help Sanger get back to the playoffs.
First-Team Defense
Carson Stamper, LB, Sr.
The District 4-4A Division II first-team selection posted 87 tackles. Stamper showed his playmaking ability while piling up eight tackles for loss. Stamper’s performance was a key reason Sanger reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Second Team
Offense
Zach Shepard, WR, Sr.: 48 catches, 891 yards, 8 TDs
Morgan Bowland, OL, Sr.: First team District 4-4A Division II