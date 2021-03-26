Meet the members of the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area boys basketball team

Each year, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area boy's basketball team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
Here are the 2020-21 superlative winners, along with the first and second teams.
Most Valuable Player
Nate Atwood, Argyle
Argyle’s big man was the DRC’s All-Area MVP last season, and Atwood was a no-brainer to win the award for a second straight year. The 6-foot-8 post led the Eagles to their second state title in school history, as Argyle finished a nearly flawless campaign with a 31-1 overall record. Atwood averaged a double-double in the process, pouring in 12.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. A mismatch for nearly every team, Atwood dominated the paint and was the best player on the court on any given night. He will go down as one of the best players to ever slip on an Argyle jersey.
Offensive Player of the Year
RJ Jones, Braswell
The sophomore was as lethal as they come, averaging 19 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Jones shot 49% from the field and a whopping 50% from beyond the arc. Jones helped Braswell reach the second round of the playoffs in the Bengals’ first season at the Class 6A level. His incredible offensive production was key asset.
Defensive Player of the Year
Lezeric Bailey, Braswell
Before going down with an injury in January, Bailey led the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in rebounding, averaging 13 boards and 4.5 blocks per game. Despite missing three games, Bailey still finished the year averaging 10.7 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per night. The 6-4 senior was a key cog for Braswell, and his contributions on the defensive end of the floor were undeniable.
Impact Player of the Year
KyeRon Lindsay, Guyer
The 6-foot-8 junior was instrumental for Guyer, averaging a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Lindsay shot 49.3% from the field and was a District 5-6A first-team selection. Lindsay’s athleticism was pivotal for the Wildcats at both ends, as he also averaged two steals and two blocks per game.
Newcomer of the Year
Tyler Long, Ponder
The sophomore led Ponder in scoring with 13.5 points per game and helped the Lions secure a playoff berth. Long was the District 10-3A Newcomer of the Year and averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per night. At 6-foot-4, Long can play both guard and forward, and he will be a force for Ponder in the years to come.
Coach of the Year
Russell Perkins, Argyle
Perkins was masterful at the helm of the Eagles, guiding Argyle to its second state championship in school history. The Eagles went 31-1 and never lost to a team in their own classification (4A). Argyle upset No. 1-ranked Oak Cliff Faith Family in the state semifinal. The Eagles followed up by dismantling Huffman Hargrave 49-30 for the state title.
First team
Skylar McCurry, Argyle
The MVP of the Class 4A title game, McCurry averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 48.4% from beyond the arc. McCurry was the District 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year and was a TABC all-region selection.
Grey Goodson, Argyle
One of the area’s best defenders, Goodson was the District 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a TABC all-region selection and averaged 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Avery Smith, Pilot Point
Smith had one of the highest scoring averages in the Denton area, pouring in 19.9 points per game. The senior was the District 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year and shot 38% from the 3-point line.
Isaiah Novil, Ryan
Novil averaged 9.1 points per game and dished out 3 assists per game. The District 6-5A second-team selection shot 52% from the floor and averaged 6.4 rebounds per game.
Kevin Thompson, Ryan
The District 6-5A first-team pick averaged 12.3 points per game and helped the Raiders reach the second round of the playoffs. Thompson shot 51% and averaged 3.4 rebounds per game.
Second team
Eli Valentino, Argyle: 9.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 apg
Brayden Bradshaw, Guyer: 14.2 ppg, 5 rpg, 46.1% FG
Connor Newton, Guyer: 10 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg
Blake Andrus, Krum: 11 ppg, 4 rpg, 7-4A Co-6th Man of Year
Kenny Williams, Lake Dallas: 15.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.3 apg
Carter May, Aubrey: 17.7 ppg, 9 rpg, 9-4A 1st team
Cameron Stevenson, Denton: 13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg
Marcette Lawson, Ryan: 8.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 50% FG