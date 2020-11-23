North Texas isn't done adding to its schedule in men's basketball just yet.
The Mean Green recently picked up two games, including their season opener against Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.
UNT coach Grant McCasland acknowledged on Monday that the school is in the process of adding two more games that will be announced in the coming days. One of those games will be played at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green's schedule has been in flux over the last few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to impact the sports world. UNT was set to play in Orlando early this season before the pandemic prevented games from being played as scheduled.
UNT quickly adjusted and was able to secure a spot in a multi-team event that also includes Arkansas. The Mean Green game against Mississippi Valley is a part of the event. UNT will play at Arkansas on Saturday.
"Everybody across the country will be adding games," McCasland said. "We're not alone. I'm close to the guys at Baylor and they got games canceled on them last night. We're going to have to take it a day to time and be prepared to adjust."
The entire season was pushed back due to the pandemic. The Mean Green played their first game last season on Nov. 5.
UNT has scrambled to add games and has several attractive matchups on its slate, including trips to Mississippi State on Dec. 4 and LSU on Dec. 19.
The delay in the season and watching their schedule slowly come together has made UNT's players even more excited to play. Teams were not allowed to play scrimmages and exhibitions that are normally a key part of the preseason.
"Our guys are thrilled to play," McCasland said. "We saw in today's practice for probably the first time that there was not just a chippiness but a mundane approach to playing against each other.
"We're excited and looking forward to seeing a different color uniform across from us in Super Pit."
McCasland thrilled with prospect of extension
The UNT Board of Regents recently approved the parameters of a two-year contract extension for McCasland that will extend his deal at UNT through the 2025-26 season.
"This is tied to our whole program and all the hard work that has been put into trying to put ourselves in position win a conference championship," McCasland said in his first comments about the deal. "I'm just thankful that we can keep building a program that everybody can be proud of in North Texas."
McCasland credited his staff with helping him build a program that UNT's administration will look to keep in place with the extension. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title last season on their way to a 20-11 finish and have won at least 20 games in each of McCasland's three seasons at UNT.
UNT last extended McCasland’s contract in the summer of 2019. His current contract includes a $500,000 base salary with guaranteed incentives that push the annual value of the deal past $670,000.