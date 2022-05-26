BOWIE — With its season on the line, Argyle struck early and often Thursday in a 9-0 win over Iowa Park.
Lady Eagles center fielder Maya Bland played a key part in forcing a decisive third game in the Region I-4A final series. The Oklahoma commit went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, four stolen bases and two runs scored to keep Argyle’s playoff hopes alive.
“We knew we were going to come through, we were going to ball out,” Bland said. “We trust each other so much. I don’t think there’s any other team that trusts each other like we do.
“[I was] just playing for my girls, playing for my dad and playing for God, just doing it for them. Not trying to hype myself up or do anything crazy, just playing the game.”
Game 3 will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. back at Bowie High School, the site of the first two contests.
Iowa Park (36-3) had pushed Argyle to the brink with a 4-2 win in Game 1 on Wednesday night, scoring all four runs in the first inning. The Lady Eagles (27-8-2) responded by jumping out to a 2-0 edge in the bottom half of Thursday’s opening frame on an RBI single by Bland. She stole second base, then took third and home on the same play to tack on a second run.
A gem of a pitching performance from Argyle starter Ava Edwards made any lead adequate. The junior right-hander threw a complete game shutout, striking out five while allowing six hits and walking two batters.
Edwards surrendered just one hit and three total baserunners through the first three innings before working out of a first-and-third jam in the top of the fourth.
Her performance paved the way for the Lady Eagles offense to explode for four more runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning. First baseman Peyton Peck led the inning off with a solo homerun to right-center, her second of the series to the same part of the field. An RBI double by left fielder Taylor Platt, sacrifice fly by Bland and RBI single by third baseman Hailey Clark plated the inning’s other three runs.
“We came to play because we want a chance to make history,” coach Kevin Cook said. “Last night we hit the ball just about as hard as we did tonight, but it was right at the second baseman, right at the shortstop and they made the plays. We just knew if we kept hitting the balls, we’re going to get the breaks.”
Neither side could muster a run in the fifth inning before Iowa Park had a dangerous start to the top of the sixth. A pair of singles had runners on first and second with no outs. Edwards then got two strikeouts and a groundout to escape the danger and stay unblemished.
Bland scored on a sacrifice groundout by catcher Riley Owen in the bottom of the sixth to extend Argyle’s lead. Some chaos ensued shortly after as second baseman Regan Dillon belted an RBI double down the left field line to score Clark before running back toward second and evading a tag on her way to third. She scored on a sacrifice groundout by Peck for the game’s final run.
Edwards started the top of the seventh with a pair of groundouts before allowing a single and forcing a flyout to end the contest.
With the victory, Argyle is one win away from advancing to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Lady Eagles were swept by Iowa Park in last season’s regional final round and have their sights set on avenging the defeat.
“We only have one goal and it’s state,” Bland said. “These games are awesome, but they’re just steps along the way to get to the big trophy we want. This time last year we hadn’t been this far, it was a completely different state of mind.
“Knowing we still have a chance, we’re just going to fight like nobody’s business.”
Argyle 9, Iowa Park 0
|Argyle
|200
|403
|0
|—
|9
|8
|1
|Iowa Park
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|6
|3
Ava Edwards and Riley Owen. Abby Dowell, Madi Fulfer and Paige Gallegos. WP — Edwards. LP — Dowell. 2B — Argyle: Taylor Platt, Regan Dillon. HR — Argyle: Peyton Peck. Records — Argyle 27-8-2, Iowa Park 36-3.