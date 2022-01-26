Madison Townley isn’t sure when she learned of the unique tie that binds her to North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell.
The senior forward’s guess is Mitchell mentioned that she played for Duncanville, where Townley was a key cog in the powerhouse program, at some point while recruiting her.
Both looked back on how far they have come since their days as Pantherettes last week as Townley stood on the verge of joining Mitchell in the ranks of all-time Mean Green greats.
Mitchell became UNT’s all-time leading scorer during her senior season 20 years ago. Townley capped her six-year climb to become the Mean Green’s all-time leading rebounder last week in a loss at Old Dominion when she pulled down No. 762.
“My hard work paid off,” Townley said. “Rebounds matter and are a big part of the game. They’re a big part of my game.
“It’s an honor to have a record like that.”
Townley passed UNT Hall of Famer Amber Jackson, whose four-year career ended in 2009. She’ll look to add to her record total of 764 rebounds on Thursday when she makes her first appearance at the Super Pit as the record-holder in a game against Southern Miss. Playing in that game will leave her just six games short of becoming the Mean Green’s all-time leader in games played, a mark currently held by Brittney James, who played her 123rd game in 2010.
The opportunity is one Townley credits in part to her time at Duncanville.
“When you walk in and see all the trophies, you know there’s something special about Duncanville,” Townley said. “The coaches there care more about your life outside of basketball and making sure that you can deal with adversity.”
Mitchell couldn’t think of a better player to ascend to the top of the UNT record books than Townley, who has dealt with her share of setbacks and challenges over the years. She redshirted after her freshman season due to injury and returned for a sixth season this year after the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Townley certainly isn’t the biggest player out there in any game UNT plays at an even 6-feet. She’s found a way to excel through a combination of desire and a dedication to the craft of rebounding.
Seeing a player from Duncanville become UNT’s all-time leader in rebounds was rewarding for Mitchell, who is in her seventh season as UNT’s coach. Mitchell scored 1,764 points with the Mean Green, had her No. 44 retired in 2002 and was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.
Mitchell has added to her UNT resume by winning 90 games as the Mean Green’s coach, the second-highest total in program history.
“It’s special for her to reach that mark,” Mitchell said. “I really wanted it for her. She has given so much to this program over the years. It’s only right that she leaves her mark.”
A program that laid the foundation
Townley knew there was something unique about Duncanville long before she began playing for the Pantherettes.
“All those trophies show Duncanville is the place to be and produces people who end up going to big places and breaking records,” Townley said.
She’s one of them. So is Mitchell.
Both played key roles in the Pantherettes winning 11 state girls basketball championships.
Mitchell helped lead Duncanville to the Class 5A state championship in 1997, while Townley played a key role in the Pantherettes run to the Class 6A state title in 2016.
Both were known for their abilities as rebounders and defenders while playing in the shadows of superstars. Mitchell played with Tamika Catchings, who went on to a 15-year career in the WNBA. Townley played with Ciera Johnson, who played at Texas A&M and was also selected in the WNBA draft.
Mitchell knows what young women get out of playing at Duncanville and went hard after Townley in recruiting.
“To have someone from Duncanville play here in the first place is special,” Mitchell said. “She decided North Texas is a great place for her.
“To become North Texas’ all-time leading rebounder in front of your family at a place you can always come back is also special.”
Townley showed right away that what she what she learned at Duncanville would translate to the college level. She pulled down 13 rebounds in a game against Old Dominion as a freshman.
Townley’s been grabbing rebounds in bunches ever since.
“It’s rough being four inches shorter than a lot of my opponents,” Townley said. “It’s about being able to read the ball and where it is going to come off. I pay attention to that and know that if Quincy [Noble] shoots, it will come off one way because her shot is flatter. If Jazion [Jackson] shoots and it comes off, it’s going to be a popup off the rim.”
Townley has carved out a role at UNT through rebounding, playing solid defense and taking charges. She’s never averaged double figures in scoring for a season but has developed a consistent jump shot and is averaging 6.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this year.
“You don’t look at Madi and think she’s going to get double digit rebounds,” guard Amber Dixon said. “She’s fearless and goes after every rebound that is in her vicinity. It’s great to have someone like that on your team.”
Townley’s contributions can often be overlooked. Rebounds show up in the box score. The charges Townley takes and the time she spends battling players who tower over her in the paint don’t.
“Madi is passionate, dedicated and has a work ethic that is second to none,” Mitchell said. “She has grown a lot since she’s been here. She started out leading by example and is a lot more vocal now.”
Seeing a change in UNT, Denton
Townley has found herself reflecting on her time at UNT and how much has changed over the course of six seasons with the Mean Green as the end of her career approaches.
“I’ve enjoyed the different teams I’ve been on,” Townley said. “The school is amazing, and I love Denton. I’ve seen it change from where it had horrible roads to ones that are drivable with new bridges. It’s been cool to see Denton on the come-up.”
UNT’s program has grown as well. Townley was a key contributor in 2018-19, when the Mean Green advanced to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational. UNT won three games in the tournament, the first wins beyond a conference tournament in program history.
The Mean Green set a program record for Conference USA wins in a season last year when they finished 10-4.
Along the way, Townley has established herself as more than a player who gobbles up rebounds.
“Madi is the same person off the court as she is on it,” Noble said. “She picks up her teammates and is always there for us. She gives us the advice we need about how to keep yourself mentally right and how to be a good teammate. She knows because she has been here so long.”
Those characteristics are the reason plenty of people have suggested to Townley that she go into coaching.
“I will get there eventually, but I don’t know what I want to do next,” Townley said. “I’ll figure it out when I graduate.”
Townley will move on with her place in program history secure after following the path Mitchell blazed from Duncanville.
“Duncanville is called the City of Champions for a good reason,” Mitchell said. “I got a lot out of it and am the person I am because I played there and learned the fundamentals. The coaches and teammates I played with helped shape me.
“I could tell when I recruited Madi that we had a lot of the same thoughts about what it’s supposed to look like inside and outside basketball."
Mitchell has a lot of more in common with Townley now after her six years in the program. Mitchell is considered UNT’s greatest player.
Now there’s another Pantherette in the pantheon of UNT greats.