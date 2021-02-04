Players like Kenneth Lofton Jr. have mostly gone the way of the flip phone when it comes to college basketball these days.
Most teams love to push the ball in the open court in search of transition baskets, an approach that pretty much eliminates the idea of putting a 6-foot-7, 275-pound mountain of post player on the floor.
The Louisiana Tech forward is the exception to the rule and one of the top freshmen in Conference USA. Lofton has caught the attention of North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his players heading into a two-game series with the Bulldogs this week at the Super Pit.
The teams will face off on at 7 p.m. on Friday before wrapping up the series with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
“He’s got such a mature physical game around the rim,” McCasland said. “It’s a rarity in college basketball to have a guy who can catch the ball closer to the basket and physically get where he wants to go while also having the ability and the touch to score.”
How UNT handles Lofton will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green can build on a four-game winning streak that has them in the thick of the C-USA title chase. UNT (9-5, 5-1 C-USA) is in second place in the league’s West Division.
UAB (14-2) is atop the division at 7-1 with Louisiana Tech sitting in third place at 7-3. The spread of the coronavirus has cut down on the number of games teams in the league are playing, making each game all the more important.
UNT has just eight games remaining before the conference tournament.
“With winning percentage being how the conference rankings are determined this year you can’t really lose too many,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said.
UNT’s hopes to keep pace with UAB could depend in part on how Simmons and fellow forward Abou Ousmane handle Lofton. The former Port Arthur Memorial standout has been named C-USA’s Freshman of the Week five times already this season.
Lofton is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, who have one of the more balanced teams in the league. Louisiana Tech has five players who are averaging double figures in scoring.
“We’re really excited for the matchup,” Ousmane said of taking on Lofton “I like his game. He’s old school. He doesn’t really jump that high. He’s a big post. I see myself in his game.”
Ousmane is listed at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds and has the bulk to take on Lofton inside. Simmons is also 6-foot-10 but is a little smaller at 239 pounds.
“He’s a big guy for sure,” Simmons said. “We will have to use quicker moves, get up and down the floor and use ball screens.”
UNT has excelled at adjusting to whatever opponents throw at it during its four-game winning streak. The Mean Green won a 79-74 shootout with Rice and also posted one of its best defensive performances in recent memory in a 63-33 win over UTEP.
UNT knows Lofton will be a big part of Louisiana Tech’s plans in their weekend series but is also preparing for a deep team that has a host of weapons.
“They’ve had different guys step up at different times,” McCasland said. “They share the basketball and have multiple guys who can lead them in scoring.”
UNT women to take on Lady Techsters in key series
The UNT women will also face Louisiana Tech in a key C-USA series on Friday and Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.
The teams will play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before wrapping up the series at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
UNT has seen each of its past two series postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has not played since splitting a series with UTEP that wrapped up on Jan. 16.
UNT (8-3, 5-1) is a game back of Rice (10-1, 6-0) in C-USA’s West Division. The Lady Techsters (10-6) are 5-5 in conference play.
“We are looking forward to competing again,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Our players have held it down for the most part. They understand it’s not anyone’s fault. It’s the nature of the beast this season, unfortunately.”