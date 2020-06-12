Ken Hulstein dug the tools of the umpiring trade out of his closet for the first time in months last week before making the quick drive to Guyer’s baseball field.
Diamonds across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are where Hulstein loves to spend his summer dressed in tan pants, black shoes, black shirt and black umpiring hat.
“I’ve thought so many times about the days I have been here umping a game, making a hundred bucks and a close call at second base with the crowd yelling,” Hulstein said. “There’s nothing better.”
The Denton resident hasn’t enjoyed the adrenaline rush making a big call provides all summer due to the spread of COVID-19. The University Interscholastic League canceled the high school baseball season on April 17 due to the spread of the disease. The summer season for youth and high school players was delayed and is only now creeping toward a start.
Umpires who depend on the industry for income feel the impact. Thousands of games are played in Texas from the little league level through the high school ranks during a season that starts in February and runs into November.
“Baseball is huge around here,” Rusty Overpeck said. “There are a lot of people losing money right now.”
Overpeck is one of them. He owns and operates Alliance Sports Officials.
Overpeck schedules umpires for 126 high schools in the western section of the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as summer league games.
Overpeck handles $470,000 worth of baseball business annually. That total accounts for just a sliver of the Denton area’s umpiring industry that has been wiped out this summer.
Denton Boys Baseball canceled its season in late May, eliminating youth leagues that also offer umpiring opportunities. Umpires can earn anywhere from $50 per game for youth leagues to $1,000 per weekend for summer tournaments featuring high school players.
“I did one game all season,” said Garrett Hutchison-Lester, a local umpire who is also the president of Denton Boys Baseball. “It’s going to hurt me. I was going to use the money I make from umpiring for vacation. And now I’ve gotten laid off.”
Hutchison-Lester could have used umpiring income to make ends meet after he was let go at Peterbilt, a local truck manufacturing company.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and local officials have gradually relaxed rules put in place due to COVID-19 that shut down businesses and schools. Those moves offer hope for the return of summer youth baseball.
The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational was played in Bryan last week. Several organizations are planning to resume youth tournaments on Monday.
Those events have helped spawn generations of talented players.
Austin Jackson came up through the Denton area’s youth system before spending nine seasons in the major leagues. A host of other local players have gone on to play at the collegiate level.
Men like Hustein and Hutchison-Lester have helped make Denton grassroots baseball successful.
“They’re a big part of the baseball community,” longtime Ryan coach Bret Warnack said of local umpires. “We are friends with a lot of those guys because we see them around so much and know them so well. We get on their butts from time to time, but they are a big part of what we do.”
Men behind the masks
Hulstein is one of the fortunate members of the local umpiring community who doesn’t depend on the money he makes working games to make ends meet. He makes his living owning and managing rental property.
The $15,000 to $16,000 he earns as an umpire annually is a bonus.
“I don’t know of a better job for a semi-retired guy who loves the game,” Hulstein said. “Some guys tell me they lay awake at night and think about the calls they made. I don’t at all. Half the people yell, ‘Good call.’ The other half say, ‘Bad call.’ I love being an umpire because I love the game.”
Overpeck and longtime local umpire Delando Lewis are in a far different position. They make a living in the officiating business.
Lewis started out officiating middle school basketball. He loved the work and eventually moved into officiating full-time. He works basketball and football games as well as baseball games.
Lewis has been an umpire at the Little League World Series and traveled with Hulstein to Telluride, Colorado, to work a tournament there. He also calls summer games for college prospects.
“It’s something I love to do,” Lewis said. “I like the freedom and flexibility. If you do it enough, the money is there. I also like the guys I work with.”
The love of the game helps Overpeck handle long days assigning umpires to games as well as dealing with rainouts and other issues. He handles the schedule for 400 umpires.
“It’s very intense,” Overpeck said. “My day starts at nine in the morning with coaches and umpires calling and ends at 10 at night. When someone doesn’t show up, you have to put your family aside and find someone.”
These days, Overpeck’s phone sits mostly silent as he tries to find a way to make up for lost income. He applied for a loan through the CARES Act and received $2,600.
The yearly license for the scheduling software he uses costs $5,000.
Overpeck took a job with a roofing company passing out fliers and knocking on doors in areas hit by storms to make ends meet. He isn’t alone when it comes to umpires who have found new sources of income.
Lewis found work delivering groceries and packages for Amazon.
“I definitely miss calling games, and it’s work,” Lewis said. “I can make $120 a day delivering groceries. I make up to $450 a day as an umpire.”
An uncertain future
Lewis is hoping for a widespread return of baseball late this summer.
He started receiving calls about opportunities to work as an umpire over the last few weeks.
“I’m gearing up,” Lewis said. “I’ve been running and getting used to the heat. I hadn’t done anything all summer. I would usually be traveling at this time of the year to work the Little League World Series.”
Plenty of obstacles remain when it comes to baseball returning, including a lack of fields.
The fields at both Ryan and Guyer are being renovated this summer. Even if they were playable, school officials likely wouldn’t make them available for tournaments due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Warnack is having trouble finding a field for Ryan’s players to use for offseason workouts.
“Fields aren’t available,” said Chris Dykstra, the president of the Alliance Umpires Association. “It’s challenging to get games scheduled.”
Longtime umpires like Lewis and Hulstein are anxious to get back to their summer routines of calling games for a host of reasons, from their love of baseball to the financial benefits.
Umpires can be an overlooked part of the fabric of the game and will be at the forefront of efforts to adjust to a new reality caused by COVID-19.
“We will have to figure out social distancing on the diamond,” Dykstra said. “We won’t shake hands any time soon. Do you wear a mask? Do we yell like we usually do when we are close to other people? Yelling is a big part of what we do. Players lick their fingers and then handle the ball. How do we handle that?”
The challenge is one Denton area umpires like Hulstein are anxious to tackle after the high school season and most of the summer baseball slate were lost to the pandemic.
“I would like to think we play an integral role in the game,” said Jeremy Dutton, a local umpire who is also on the board of Denton Boys Baseball. “Parents may beg to differ, but to play the game parents, kids and coaches want, you have to have umpires.”