Garret Rangel’s five touchdown passes in the first half propelled Frisco Lone Star easily past Denton Thursday night in a rout.
Rangel threw for 288 yards on an efficient 21 of 26 passing and wasn’t needed in the second half. Chipping in on the overall effort were senior wideout Trace Bruckler, who hauled in 6 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Ashton Jeanty, who racked up 80 total yards and two scores as the Rangers (3-2) sprinted past the Broncos, 62-6 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“It’s been a rough couple of weeks for [the team],” Denton coach Billy Miller said of the loss.
The Rangers struck on their first possession with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty stopped in his tracks as the defensive back flew by, barely grazing him with an arm before turning on the jets and galloping into the end zone.
The Broncos’ first drive didn’t fare nearly as well. On third and 14, Broncos quarterback Blake Courtney was intercepted at his own 38-yard line. That mistake quickly led to another score for the Rangers. From there, the rout was on.
“He lost track of the underneath coverage,” Miller said of the interception. “He threw what was going to be a really good ball but lost track of the underneath coverage. Guy dropped back, got his hands up, and made a really good play on it.”
Midway through the second quarter, and with nothing working for the offense, Miller inserted senior quarterback Cole Hager into the game. Hager, the Broncos’ starter in the season-opener, was able to generate some offense, moving the ball for the first time into Rangers territory midway through his third drive, but he remained under frequent duress.
“We were trying to get some things kickstarted and generate a little bit of energy,” Miller said. “Cole’s coming back off injury so getting him in the mix was a part of the plan all week. [We] just wanted to see if we could get something kickstarted, and he did a good job and did some good things out there.”
While the Broncos aren’t as explosive offensively as Lone Star, they struggled more than usual as Coco Brown was held comfortably in check most of the night. Brown finished with 85 yards on 22 carries, but he was averaging less than 2 yards an attempt until the closing moments of the game when a big run skewed the average.
“[Coco] has got a really good season going and we really want to keep him moving toward that 1,000-yard mark,” Miller said. “We did some things late in the game where we showed we can push the ball down the field a little bit, so now we’ve got to be able to focus on that and open up some gaps for him.”
With the loss, Denton drops to 1-6 on the season, including 0-4 in district play.