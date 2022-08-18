UNT end of camp photo

North Texas will wrap up the camp portion of its fall practices on Friday before beginning game week preparations for its season opener at UTEP next week. The Mean Green will face the Miners on Aug. 27.

Seth Littrell gathered up his players on Thursday before delivering some good news on a cool and rainy morning.

UNT’s coach talked about the benefits of hard work and announced that he’d awarded scholarships to offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, defensive back Logan Wilson and linebacker Jaylen Smith.

