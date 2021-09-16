Seth Littrell hasn’t changed his stance on Conference USA one iota heading into his sixth run through the league.
North Texas’ head coach has always described C-USA as competitive and full of talent. He reiterated his point this week ahead of the Mean Green’s league opener on Saturday against UAB at Apogee Stadium.
“I’ve always said there’s a ton of great teams, great coaches and a lot of great players in this league,” Littrell said.
None of those teams have the resume – at least not in the last couple of years – that UAB can claim.
The Blazers have won the C-USA title in two of the last three seasons and have also won the West Division three straight times.
UAB (1-1) was picked to win the West again this year in the league’s preseason poll. There are a host of teams looking to knock the Blazers off who have already posted impressive wins. UTSA won at Illinois, while Charlotte beat Duke.
C-USA certainly isn’t considered the strongest conference out there among the Group of Five leagues. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some strong teams and challenging games looming on the Mean Green’s schedule.
How UNT (1-1) fares will determine if it can extend its run of success that includes four bowl appearances in the last five years. The Mean Green have just two nonconference games left on Oct. 9 at Missouri and Oct. 23 at home against Liberty.
“We have a chance to be a big factor in Conference USA,” UNT safety Makyle Sanders said. “It will be a good matchup between all the teams.”
UNT hasn’t been a factor in the C-USA race in a while. The Mean Green have won just three games in league play in each of the last two seasons.
UNT won C-USA’s West Division under Littrell in 2017, when the Mean Green came out of nowhere to claim a spot in the conference title game after being picked to finish fourth in the preseason media poll.
UNT is looking for a similarly surprising run this fall after being picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in C-USA’s West Division. Only UTEP was picked to finish behind UNT.
Littrell often talks about UNT having a chip on its shoulder. The Mean Green have the perfect case for that chip to be rather large this season.
UNT will have a better idea of where it stands in C-USA after facing UAB, which is 18-3 against West Division opponents since 2017.
The Mean Green handed the Blazers one of those losses in 2017. UNT went on to finish 7-1 in C-USA. The Mean Green’s only loss in league play came against Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic. The Owls also beat UNT in the conference title game.
UAB is the first team standing between UNT and a return to the top of the league.
“They’re a really good football team,” Littrell said. “We understand that and what’s lying ahead of us.”
The game is the only divisional showdown this week in C-USA, where the league race will begin to unfold over the next few weeks.
“It’s tough that we’ll start with that,” UAB coach Bill Clark said of a divisional matchup with UNT. “The biggest thing is to understand what this game means.”
C-USA can be unpredictable. The East Division has had three champions in the last three seasons.
UTSA came out of nowhere last year to finish second in the West behind UAB.
That makes UAB’s run the last three seasons all the more impressive.
“Coach Clark does an unbelievable job at UAB,” Littrell said. “They’re one of the top teams in the league and have won it two of the last three years. They’re the champs.”
The race to knock off the Blazers begins this week in what Littrell and his players believe will be a highly competitive race.