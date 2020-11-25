Seth Littrell paced up and down the sideline at Apogee Stadium with a sheet of paper in his hands Saturday. He folded it and flipped it, studied it and referred to it.
For North Texas’ coach, the process felt like returning to his roots.
The Mean Green’s offensive game plan for its game against Rice was boiled down to what was on that sheet of paper.
Littrell called UNT’s plays during a 27-17 win over Owls just he has in each game since taking over that role in the offseason.
“I absolutely am enjoying calling plays,” Littrell said. “I’m having a blast with this group and this coaching staff. I have said it. You are not going to be able to be successful calling plays if you don’t have a great staff around you. You can’t see everything, especially if you are on the field.”
That’s where Littrell has been for each of UNT’s games in his fifth season as the Mean Green’s coach.
Littrell’s rise to the ranks of head coaches was paved by his prowess as an offensive coordinator and play-caller. The former Oklahoma fullback worked as an offensive coordinator at Arizona, Indiana and North Carolina. He developed a reputation as one of the best in the business before taking over at UNT and giving up calling plays full time.
A dip in production a year ago prompted Littrell to revamp his staff and return to that familiar roll.
The Mean Green (3-3, 2-2 Conference USA) are better off because of it heading into their game at UTSA (6-4, 4-2) on Saturday at the Alamodome.
UNT enters the week ranked No. 21 nationally with an average of 39.2 points per game. That total is even more impressive when one considers circumstances the Mean Green have faced.
Littrell fired offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder after last season and lost Mason Fine, the most productive quarterback in program history, to graduation. Matters got even worse when quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis resigned in September due to allegations of an improper relationship with a student before he joined the staff.
There are a handful of factors that have helped UNT improve on the 30.6 points it averaged last season, despite those obstacles. The biggest is the way Littrell retooled his program and resumed doing what he does best.
“He’s really smart,” UNT running back DeAndre Torrey said. “When he runs things, he’s always setting something else up. It’s like he’s playing chess with the defense.”
Littrell is winning most of those matches, just as he has throughout his career.
UNT scored 57 points in a win over Houston Baptist and 52 in a win over Middle Tennessee. The Mean Green have experienced some off days offensively, including in a 49-21 loss to Charlotte but appear to be on the right track considering all the changes the program has undergone this year.
UNT had to find a new quarterback and seems to have settled on Jason Bean. The sophomore has battled former Argyle standout Austin Aune throughout the year.
Littrell has managed that competition while focusing on a simple core concept in his spread scheme.
“I just try to keep it simple for the players, play to our strengths, understand what we have and then try to not over coach,” Littrell said. “In coaching, sometimes we try to do too much in the sense of out scheming ourselves. You can put players in the position where they are thinking too much and can’t play fast.”
That simple philosophy is one Littrell developed while coaching with some of the top offensive coaches in college football. He worked with Mississippi State coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, Mark Mangino at Kansas, Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson at Indiana and SMU coach Sonny Dykes at Texas Tech and Arizona.
“I’ve been around a lot of great coaches,” Littrell said. “You have to give them a ton of credit. When you are around great guys and you’re able to talk ball every single day, you end up figuring out who you are and what you like to do.”
Littrell credits his ability to implement those ideas this year largely to his revamped coaching staff. He hired former Tulsa offensive line coach Mike Bloesch as his co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach in the offseason and assigned him to work from the press box on game day.
Wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord retained his title as a co-offensive coordinator.
Those two assistants helped Littrell return to his roots as a full-time play-caller while also handling his duties as a head coach.
Littrell is involved in every aspect of what UNT does offensively, beginning with formulating the game plan early in the week. He can take time away from those duties when he needs to focus on the larger job of being a head coach because of the staff he has assembled.
“You are not going to be successful calling plays if you don’t have a great staff,” Littrell said. “Coach Bloesch deserves as much credit as I do. There are times he’s getting a play out faster than I am. I’ll just say, ‘Let’s do it.’”
Mainord was a member of Littrell’s original UNT staff and credited him with allowing each member of his offensive staff to have input.
“He wants feedback from everyone in the room and to hear what they are thinking and seeing,” Mainord said. “Then he makes the decisions.”
Those decisions have included calling the plays on Saturdays, just like when Littrell was an up-and-coming offensive coordinator.
Littrell has led UNT to three bowl games in four seasons and has proven his mettle as a head coach. He just never lost his love for formulating game plans and calling plays.
Littrell is back at it this year, and UNT is better off because of it.
“A play-caller is what coach Littrell evolved to be,” Mainord said. “That’s what he’s always been great at.”