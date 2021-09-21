North Texas coach Seth Littrell has a standard answer when it comes to addressing the health status of his players.
He's not going to answer.
That approach heaped just a little more doubt about the Mean Green's ability to break out of an offensive funk heading into their game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
UNT has scored just 18 points combined in losses to SMU and UAB the last two weeks. The Mean Green hit what they hope is rock bottom against the Blazers on Saturday. UNT mustered just 99 passing yards in a 40-6 loss to open Conference USA play.
The Mean Green had a ton of issues when it came to getting its normally potent passing game track. One of the biggest was playing without wide receivers Jyaire Shorter, Tommy Bush and Loronzo Thompson.
UNT's hopes to get back on track will hinge at least in part on getting its trio of pass-catchers back on the field.
Littrell would offer no insight on where UNT stands in that regard.
"I'm not going to talk about injuries," is all Littrell would say.
What he did say is that UNT is in a position where it needs a host of players to come through and bolster an offense that has struggled in back-to-back weeks.
UNT fell to SMU 35-12 before another rough outing against UAB.
"One, if a guy goes down, the next guy has to step up," Littrell said. "And two, it takes everyone to step up. You may have to put more strain on your offensive front or your running game.
"You have to man up as coaches and players and figure out a way because it happens."
Roderic Burns has been by far UNT's best weapon throughout the season and has 20 catches for 276 yards and a touchdown. UAB limited Burns to two catches for 21 yards.
UNT played both Jace Ruder and Austin Aune at quarterback against UAB. Neither could get the Mean Green's offense on track.
Ruder threw an interception on UNT's first offensive play and finished with 34 yards on 6-of-13 passing. He came back from his early mistake to find Detraveon Brown for a 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the Mean Green's only points.
Aune finished 8-for-21 for 65 yards.
"They dropped eight into coverage because we weren't able to take advantage and run the ball," Ruder said.
UNT hammered the ball into UAB's defensive front all night but managed just 121 yards on 44 carries. The number of men at the line dictated that UNT run the ball. The Mean Green just couldn't find a way to be productive.
UNT wasn't any more effective in the passing game, especially without Shorter and Bush, two of its more physically gifted receivers.
"It's always tough with good players who are out, but it's next-man up mentality throughout this program," Ruder said. "If one guy goes down or is not playing well, get the next guy and let him go to work and take advantage of the opportunity."
Brown did just that when he caught a touchdown strike from Ruder.
UNT may need a whole lot more from the freshman and a host of others against Louisiana Tech, depending on the status of the Mean Green's other wide receivers this week.
Littrell addresses disciplinary issues
UNT was called for eight penalties for 65 yards in its loss to UAB.
What bothered Littrell was the timing of some of those penalties, including a key late hit on defensive end Gabriel Murphy.
UNT was down 24-0 in the second quarter when UAB faced a third-and-14 situation from its 43. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins picked up just two yards before being forced out of bounds.
Murphy was called for a late hit on the play. The personal foul extended a drive Trea Shropshire capped two plays later when he hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Hopkins.
"Pre- and post-play penalties are unacceptable," Littrell said. "That's something we have talked a lot about and will continue to talk about. You can't give your opponent anything."
Guyer graduate Blair shines in first start
Gabe Blair made the first start of his college career at left guard in UNT's loss to UAB.
The former Guyer standout was one of UNT's top recruits in its freshman class and lived up to expectations while facing one of the more physical teams in C-USA.
"He did a good job," Littrell said. "He's a physical kid. He's tough, smart and loves ball. He's going to continue to grow and get better each and every day. It doesn't get too big for him."
UNT players thrilled to see Burns land scholarship
Littrell awarded Burns a scholarship late last week.
The rest of UNT's players were thrilled to see one of the team's most productive players rewarded.
"That was awesome," Ruder said. "I've said all through camp, Burns needs a scholly. He works his butt off day in and day out, and it shows on the field. He produces. Seeing him get the scholarship means a lot to the team, and I know it does to Rod."