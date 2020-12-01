North Texas coach Seth Littrell expressed confidence Tuesday that the Mean Green still have some football left to play this season.
UNT is set to host Louisiana Tech on Thursday night and still has a game at UTEP slated for Dec. 12 in El Paso.
The Mean Green have had five games either canceled or postponed so far this season due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel great about it,” Littrell said Tuesday during his weekly press conference in advance of the Mean Green’s game against the Bulldogs. “We’ve got guys with some bumps and bruises. It’s that time of the year, but health wise, I feel good.
“We haven’t had any bad tests or anything like that either.”
UNT has one more round of coronavirus tests before Thursday.
Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz also expressed confidence in his team being in a position to play this week. The Bulldogs have not played since an overtime win over UAB on Oct. 31 and had four straight games either canceled or postponed.
“I feel like, right now, this is going to happen, which is really exciting for us as a football team,” Holtz said Tuesday.
Littrell is also confident UNT will be able to get its game against UTEP in. The Miners suspended football activities on Sunday and announced they had canceled their game at Southern Miss that was slated for Friday due to a series of positive coronavirus tests within the program.
UNT refused to travel to face UTEP on Oct. 31 due to a spike in cases in El Paso.
UNT offered to pay for UTEP’s trip to Denton to play at Apogee Stadium. UTEP declined that offer in the hope it could retain the home game.
The game was rescheduled and is still slated to be played at the Sun Bowl.
The schools could look to move the game to a neutral site, if they don’t come to an agreement to play at either of their home venues.
“I don’t think this is it,” Littrell said when asked if UNT’s game against Louisiana Tech will be its final regular season home game. “I feel good about where we are at.”
Bean, Aune listed as co-starters at QB
UNT listed quarterbacks Jason Bean and Austin Aune as co-starters heading into its game against Louisiana Tech.
Bean and Aune have battled for playing time throughout the season and played during UNT’s 49-17 loss to UTSA last week.
The Mean Green struggled to get anything going against the Roadrunners and finished with 401 yards, well off its average of 559.5 coming into the game.
UNT picked up 87 of its yards and one of its two touchdowns on a drive in the final minutes of a game UTSA had already put out of reach.
“It hasn’t changed,” Littrell said of UNT’s quarterback situation. “We just have to coach better, play better and have guys step up and make plays. It’s never all on the quarterback.”
Bean started for the second straight week and threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Aune came on in relief of Bean and threw for 115 yards.
“I probably could have slowed the game down for myself a little bit,” Bean said. “I was too jittery to start the game. I just needed to slow myself down.”
Mistakes were issue defensively against UTSA
UNT took a step back defensively in its loss to UTSA after promising performances in wins over Middle Tennessee and Rice.
The Mean Green allowed just seven points in the second half of their win over the Blue Raiders and seven points in the final three quarters against Rice.
UNT held Rice to 49 rushing yards.
The Roadrunners ran all over the Mean Green’s defense. UTSA rolled up 443 yards and five rushing touchdowns behind Sincere McCormick, who set a program record with 251 rushing yards.
“Credit to UTSA, but it was more of us making more errors than they did,” UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “We have to fix that. You can’t afford those types of errors against a good team like UTSA.”
UNT not expecting loss of players to impact Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech has seen offensive tackle Willie Allen, running back Justin Henderson and wide receiver Adrian Hardy opt out of the season.
Henderson and Hardy are preparing for the NFL draft, while Allen transferred to Michigan.
Littrell doesn’t believe the loss of those key players will make Louisiana Tech any less dangerous.
“You had better be prepared,” Littrell said. “They have other playmakers out there.”
Louisiana Tech has six players other than Hardy with at least 11 catches on the season, including Smoke Harris. The slot receiver has 23 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Israel Tucker has rushed for 336 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
“We’re not going to treat this game any differently,” Novil said. “Louisiana Tech is still a good program. We respect them.”