North Texas will have at least two quarterbacks who take snaps on Saturday, when the Mean Green open their season will a game against Houston Baptist at Apogee Stadium.
UNT listed Austin Aune and Jason Bean as co-starters on its week one depth chart that was released Tuesday morning.
Coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference shortly after the depth chart was released and confirmed that both Aune and Bean will play.
"I feel good about where we are at," Littrell said. "Both guys have had good camps. I've told them they are both going to play. If one of them gets hot, he could play more."
That is as far as Littrell would go in terms of detailing his plans.
"I was always told growing up, 'Don't show your cards,'" Littrell said.
Aune and Bean are competing to take over for Mason Fine, the two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Fine graduated after last season.
UNT didn't get much of an opportunity to see what it had in either Aune or Bean after spring practice was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The competition between the pair picked up during the NCAA's return to play period over the summer. Their performance has given UNT's coaches and players confidence that they can help the Mean Green bounce back from a 4-8 finish last fall.
"I am confident in those guys for sure," UNT wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin said. "Those guys have been working their butts off and competing since this summer. They understand that they are in a battle and are willing to compete. That gives me confidence."
UNT had a clear-cut starter in each of the last three seasons with Fine, who took over as the Mean Green's starter one game into his freshman season in 2016 and hung on to the job for four seasons.
The Mean Green don't have nearly as clear of a picture now of what its quarterback situation will be.
Aune and Bean both played sparingly as backups last season. Littrell also hasn't completely ruled out using Kason Martin at some point this season. Martin didn't play at all in 2019.
That depth could be vital in a season COVID-19 has knocked several players out of teams' lineups.
"I feel like we truly have two guys who can win football games for us," Littrell said. "It's a long season. You never know what is going to happen."
UNT names team captains
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, defensive tackle Dion Novil, linebacker KD Davis, deep snapper Nate Durham and offensive linemen Jacob Brammer and Manase Mose have been named UNT's team captains.
"I'm really excited about that group," Littrell said. "The great thing about it is there were a lot of other players who received votes. That's what you are looking for."
Depth chart contains surprises
There were a few surprises on UNT's depth chart.
The biggest of those surprises came in UNT's secondary. Cam Johnson, a senior who started at cornerback last season, will shift to free safety this year.
Purdue transfer and former Ryan standout Jordan Rucker will start at cornerback along with Quinn Whitlock.
Keelan Crosby is set to start at the other safety spot.
Makyle Sanders is listed as a starter at outside linebacker after playing safety last season.
UNT will have an entirely new lineup in its secondary after Johnson and Sanders moved spots heading into Clint Bowen's first season back as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator. He also served in that capacity in 2011.
Freshman Jake Roberts won the starting job at H-back, which was the one big surprise on the offensive side of the ball.
UNT status quo with roster
Littrell expects all of his players to be available when it opens the season on Saturday.
Several programs across the country have had players opt out of the season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.