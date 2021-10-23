Liberty 35, UNT 26

Liberty01414735
North Texas 7136026

FIRST QUARTER

UNT — DeAndre Torrey 2 run (Aaron Beckham kick), 6:04

Drive — Six plays, 37 yards

Drive time — 2:10

Key play — On third-and-1 from the Liberty 3, Torrey picked up a yard and the first down.

UNT 7, Liberty 0

SECOND QUARTER

Liberty — Kevin Shaa 27 pass (Brayden Beck kick), 2:02

Drive — Six plays, 93 yards

Drive time — 2:02

Key play — On second-and-9 from the UNT 27, Willis found Shaa open in the end zone for the touchdown.

UNT 7, Liberty 7

UNT — Ayo Adeyi 42 run (Beckham kick), 10:25

Drive — Three plays, 65 yards

Drive time — :50

Key play — On second-and-2 from the Liberty 42, Adeyi broke free for the touchdown.

UNT 14, Liberty 7

UNT — Beckham 35 field goal, 6:14

Drive — Four plays, six yards

Drive time — 1:33

Key play — On fourth-and-29 from the Liberty 22, Max Morgan shanked a punt that went just one yard, setting up UNT’s short drive.

UNT 17, Liberty 7

UNT — Beckham 27 field goal, 1:52

Drive — 11 plays, 35 yards

Drive time — 3:08

Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the Liberty 35, UNT quarterback Austin Aune picked up 17 yards and a first down on a run.

UNT 20, Liberty 7

Liberty — CJ Daniels 39 pass from Jonathan Bennett (Beck kick), 1:13

Drive — Five plays, 90 yards

Drive time — :35

Key play — On third-and-15 from the UNT 39, Bennett found Daniels for the touchdown.

UNT 20, Liberty 14

THIRD QUARTER

UNT — Jason Pirtle 6 pass from Aune (pass failed), 7:27

Drive — 14 plays, 89 yards

Drive time — 6:06

Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the Liberty 10, DeAndre Torrey picked up two yards and a first down.

UNT 26, Liberty 14

Liberty — CJ Daniels 20 pass from Willis (Beck kick), 5:16

Drive — Nine plays, 75 yards

Drive time — 2:11

Key play — On third-and-9 from the UNT 40, Willis picked up nine yards and a first down.

UNT 26, Liberty 21

Liberty — Demario Douglas 72 punt return (Beck kick), 3:03

Drive — One play, 72 yards

Drive time — :00

Key play — On fourth-and-14 from the UNT 21, the Mean Green punted the ball away to Douglas, who returned it for the touchdown.

Liberty 28, UNT 26

FOURTH QUARTER

Liberty — Shedro Lewis 37 pass from Willis (Beck kick), 11:19

Drive — 10 plays, 97 yards

Drive time — 3:35

Key play — On third-and-3 from the UNT 47, Willis picked up seven yards and a first down.

Liberty 35, UNT 26

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!