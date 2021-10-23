web only Liberty 35, UNT 26 By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Oct 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liberty014147—35North Texas 71360—26FIRST QUARTERUNT — DeAndre Torrey 2 run (Aaron Beckham kick), 6:04Drive — Six plays, 37 yardsDrive time — 2:10Key play — On third-and-1 from the Liberty 3, Torrey picked up a yard and the first down.UNT 7, Liberty 0SECOND QUARTERLiberty — Kevin Shaa 27 pass (Brayden Beck kick), 2:02Drive — Six plays, 93 yardsDrive time — 2:02Key play — On second-and-9 from the UNT 27, Willis found Shaa open in the end zone for the touchdown.UNT 7, Liberty 7UNT — Ayo Adeyi 42 run (Beckham kick), 10:25Drive — Three plays, 65 yardsDrive time — :50Key play — On second-and-2 from the Liberty 42, Adeyi broke free for the touchdown.UNT 14, Liberty 7UNT — Beckham 35 field goal, 6:14Drive — Four plays, six yardsDrive time — 1:33Key play — On fourth-and-29 from the Liberty 22, Max Morgan shanked a punt that went just one yard, setting up UNT’s short drive.UNT 17, Liberty 7UNT — Beckham 27 field goal, 1:52Drive — 11 plays, 35 yardsDrive time — 3:08Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the Liberty 35, UNT quarterback Austin Aune picked up 17 yards and a first down on a run.UNT 20, Liberty 7Liberty — CJ Daniels 39 pass from Jonathan Bennett (Beck kick), 1:13Drive — Five plays, 90 yardsDrive time — :35Key play — On third-and-15 from the UNT 39, Bennett found Daniels for the touchdown.UNT 20, Liberty 14THIRD QUARTERUNT — Jason Pirtle 6 pass from Aune (pass failed), 7:27Drive — 14 plays, 89 yardsDrive time — 6:06Key play — On fourth-and-1 from the Liberty 10, DeAndre Torrey picked up two yards and a first down.UNT 26, Liberty 14Liberty — CJ Daniels 20 pass from Willis (Beck kick), 5:16Drive — Nine plays, 75 yardsDrive time — 2:11Key play — On third-and-9 from the UNT 40, Willis picked up nine yards and a first down.UNT 26, Liberty 21Liberty — Demario Douglas 72 punt return (Beck kick), 3:03Drive — One play, 72 yardsDrive time — :00Key play — On fourth-and-14 from the UNT 21, the Mean Green punted the ball away to Douglas, who returned it for the touchdown.Liberty 28, UNT 26FOURTH QUARTERLiberty — Shedro Lewis 37 pass from Willis (Beck kick), 11:19Drive — 10 plays, 97 yardsDrive time — 3:35Key play — On third-and-3 from the UNT 47, Willis picked up seven yards and a first down.Liberty 35, UNT 26 BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unt First Down Sport Basketball American Football Key Willis Austin Aune Pass Touchdown Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News For Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, adaptation continues Liberty 35, UNT 26 Hard to contain: Mean Green slow down, don’t stop NFL prospect in loss to Liberty Notebook: UNT squanders two-score lead against Liberty, Willis Yesteryear: October 2021 Five thoughts on North Texas loss to Liberty: Mean Green end big week on tough note North Texas' young secondary players gain experience in loss to Liberty Man allegedly offered alcohol to teens, told them he was God