Jordan Case followed a familiar summer routine during his Hall of Fame career at North Texas back in the late 1970s.
UNT’s players went home when the spring semester wrapped up back then. There were no summer workouts or strength coaches in charge of making sure everyone arrived for fall football practice in shape.
Case, one of the great quarterbacks in program history, made do with what he had.
“I would throw a ball through a tire in the backyard of my parents’ house,” Case said. “I also road my bike 10 miles to my grandmother’s house and then turned around and road back. That kept me in shape.”
UNT has been left to hope its players emulate those old school tactics after the spread of the coronavirus caused a shutdown in college athletics.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his team didn’t get any of their scheduled spring workouts in. The school’s athletic facilities, including its weight room, have been shuttered since March 17.
No one knows when UNT’s players will be allowed to come back to campus to prepare for the 2020 season, or even when that season will start.
When they do get back, the process of preparing will look much different.
“It will be old school where guys are getting back into football shape,” Littrell said. “Normally you wouldn’t have to do that and would be more focused on executing your schemes. Now it’s going to be both. It has been done and is still being done on different levels.”
Littrell said the biggest challenge for UNT’s players will be holding themselves accountable over the summer like Case did.
Littrell has reached out to coaches who have faced the challenge of preparing for the season without the benefit of an extended offseason program. There are plenty of teams that compete on lower levels in college football and even a few in Conference USA that have limited offseason programs.
Case is among a host of UNT greats who can also offer insight into the challenges the Mean Green face after having their offseason upended.
Former UNT assistant coach Ken Bahnsen and wide receiver Troy Redwine also experienced quick runups to the college football season back when it was a way of life.
All three Hall of Famers echoed Littrell’s stance that personal responsibility on the players’ part would be critical while also offering other insights.
“The possibility of not having a season will make it hard to be motivated,” Redwine said. “I stayed in shape and active. I made sure to prepare myself.”
The challenge some of UNT’s players will face is finding a way to prepare when they don’t have staff to guide them or access to the weight room and other campus facilities for at least part of the offseason.
That was a way of life for Bahnsen, who coached under legendary UNT head coach Hayden Fry. They didn’t have to worry because several of their players didn’t sit around the house during the summers.
“Most of the kids that we had worked on the farm hauling hay,” Bahnsen said. “These kids don’t do physical labor at a farm like that.
“I worked on a dairy farm and milked at 4 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon. When dad let me go me play football, that was easy.”
Littrell and members of his staff certainly aren’t sending their players home to dairy farms. They’ll have plenty of contact with them through video conferences and phone calls and will try to keep them motivated.
“It’s a different world now,” Case said.
UNT’s hopes to bounce back from a 4-8 season will depend on how its players handle that world.