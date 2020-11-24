North Texas linebacker KD Davis can sense a difference in his teammates’ approach over the last couple of weeks.
There is less of a concern over tackles, rushing yards and individual statistics. Lately, it’s all been about the bottom line of wins and losses.
Davis believes that focus is a big reason UNT is in the midst of what it hopes is a late-season turnaround. UNT has won its last two games, including a victory over Rice last week to even its record at 3-3, with a 2-2 mark in Conference USA play.
“The leadership with the team is the big reason we are playing so much better,” Davis said. “Everybody is thinking about the team and not just about themselves. As long as we win and we are all doing what we need to, everyone is good.”
UNT will look to keep that run going on Saturday, when the Mean Green travel to UTSA for a key Conference USA game. The Roadrunners (6-4, 4-2 C-USA) are atop the league’s West Division, along with UAB, which also has a .667 winning percentage in league play after starting 2-1.
UNT heads into that game feeling a whole lot better about where it’s at and how it’s playing after stringing together wins for the first time since the final two games of the regular season in 2018.
The Mean Green have dealt with several challenges throughout a season that has been continuously interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. UNT has had five games either canceled or postponed.
UNT was off for 34 days between its win over Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17 and its 27-17 victory over Rice on Saturday.
“We’ve put together good weeks of practice,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “I think that’s one of the key things, for the most part. Keeping guys in practice through the entire week has been the biggest challenge through it all.”
UNT has shown signs that it is peaking toward the end of the season. The Mean Green played their best game of the season defensively against Rice. The Owls scored just seven points in the final three quarters.
The Mean Green are hoping the chemistry they showed in practice and on the field in their last two games are signs they could be hitting their stride.
“We haven’t peaked yet,” Littrell said. “We can continue to get those live game reps and get better. Hopefully we can start playing on high level on all three phases.”
Davis believes UNT has the potential to do just that after seeing the Mean Green’s focus in practice and how it is carrying over to games the last few weeks.
That approach has helped vault UNT back into the race for the C-USA West Division title. UAB is the only team in the league without at least two losses in league play.
“It brings more excitement knowing we have a chance,” Davis said. “The coaches remind us of that every day.”
Novil named C-USA Player of the Week
UNT defensive lineman Dion Novil was named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Mean Green’s win over Rice.
Novil created havoc throughout the game at the line of scrimmage. He finished with eight tackles, including five tackles for loss, posted a sack and forced two fumbles.
UNT aiming for a better start against UTSA
UNT addressed several of its issues that haunted it earlier in the year during its two-game winning streak.
The Mean Green will look to address another by getting off to a better start in their game against UTSA. UNT fell behind MTSU 21-7 before coming back and had trailed Rice 10-0.
UNT has been outscored 76-24 in the first quarter this season, a somewhat deceptive total considering the Mean Green ran out to a 14-0 lead on Houston Baptist in their season opener.
UNT has been outscored 76-10 in the opening period in games against Football Bowl Subdivision competition.
“The biggest thing is just executing in the early going, making routine plays, not being too hyped up and getting a feel for what teams are trying to do,” Littrell said.
UTSA running back McCormick has UNT’s attention
UNT will face one of C-USA’s top running backs in Sincere McCormick when it takes on UTSA.
The sophomore leads the league with an average of 121.6 rushing yards per game and has scored nine rushing touchdowns.
McCormick has the attention of UNT’s coaches and players.
“He’s extremely physical and gets downhill on you quickly,” Littrell said.
UNT ranks 10th in C-USA with an average of 210.8 rushing yards allowed per game.