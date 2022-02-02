North Texas coach Seth Littrell talked about the value in waiting a whole lot longer than in the past while putting together a recruiting class when he introduced his early signees in November.
A host of talented players were jumping into the transfer portal at the time.
“There’s going to be a ton of great players out there in January leading into February signing day,” Littrell said at the time. “I think you can get some steals.”
UNT’s staff believes that is exactly what they got on the opening day of the late signing period.
The Mean Green added five players over the course of a few hours beginning late Tuesday night. The last of those additions, Moh Bility, was the headline signee of that late run for the Mean Green that pushed their class to 18 players.
The North Dallas High defensive back was committed to UNT’s Conference USA rival Rice before flipping on national signing day.
Bility is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website lists him at No. 168 in its composite rankings of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2022.
Bility is the first athlete from North Dallas High to sign a scholarship with a Division I school in 20 years.
UNT also added Sugar Land Clements defensive back Patrick Smith, Fort Worth Paschal offensive lineman Samora Ezekiel, Humble offensive lineman Howard Sampson and Blinn College defensive lineman Kaghen Roach during its late recruiting run.
Smith chose UNT over offers from San Diego State, Air Force and Army. The Mean Green won a head-to-head battle with Tulsa for Ezekiel, while Sampson chose UNT over Texas Tech and Texas State.
Roach was offered a scholarship by TCU and UTEP.
“We are excited to add some really talented guys to our roster,” Littrell said in a statement announcing UNT’s latest additions. “We feel like we were able to fill some needs today and added depth.
“We are far from finished at this point. Like I said in December, we still have a few spots available and will be aggressive in adding the right players that fit our program through the transfer portal over the next few months.”
UNT has 18 players in its 2022 class following Wednesday’s additions. The group is ranked No. 7 out of 14 teams in Conference USA in 247Sports overall class rankings that take high school players and transfers into account.
UNT has a history of adding impact players well beyond signing day. The Mean Green landed Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush and defensive tackle Roderick Brown after signing day last year.
There is a pool of talented players in the transfer portal, even after a host of players were plucked off the market on signing day. The Mean Green are hoping the players they add to their class in the next few weeks will help them build on their fifth bowl appearance in six years.
UNT fell to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic last season, when the Mean Green finished 6-7.
UNT lost a few key players following its loss to the RedHawks, including running back DeAndre Torrey and defensive tackle Dion Novil. A few key transfers could help fill the voids they left.
The Mean Green went heavy on transfers while putting together their early signing class. UNT signed four transfers in November, including quarterbacks Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) and JD Head (Louisiana Tech).
UNT has continued to dip into the transfer market since, adding Utah State cornerback Zahodri Jackson, Central Arkansas safety NickNakwaasah and New Mexico offensive lineman Leke Asenuga.
Roach was the only player in UNT’s latest batch of recruits who isn’t joining the Mean Green from a Texas high school. Roach does have Texas roots, though, after playing at Celina.
Landing that group of players put UNT in position to close out its 2022 recruiting class in the next few weeks with a few transfers.
Littrell wanted to have a few scholarships left to put the final touches on a class that can help it build on its run of bowl appearances. That is where UNT will focus its attention now after landing five players in the hours leading up to national signing day.