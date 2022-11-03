UNT exhibition

North Texas forward Tommisha Lampkin scores at the basket during the Mean Green's win over Texas A&M International on Thrusday at the Super Pit. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas entered its exhibition game on Thursday hoping that a batch of nine newcomers would show they’re ready to contribute when the Mean Green begin their season next week.

Jaaucklyn Moore and Courtlyn Loudermill certainly looked the part in an 87-66 win over Texas A&M International at the Super Pit.

