North Texas entered its exhibition game on Thursday hoping that a batch of nine newcomers would show they’re ready to contribute when the Mean Green begin their season next week.
Jaaucklyn Moore and Courtlyn Loudermill certainly looked the part in an 87-66 win over Texas A&M International at the Super Pit.
Moore scored 14 points, while Loudermill chipped in 11.
What might have been even more important was an impressive outing from Tommisha Lampkin.
UNT’s junior forward has always oozed talent. Helping the Mansfield native capitalize has suddenly become vital for the Mean Green, who are facing the prospect of playing without Jaylen Mallard.
Mallard, one of UNT’s two returning starters, has battled an undisclosed injury throughout the preseason.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell confirmed after the game that the senior forward will be out for an extended period.
Lampkin was in the starting lineup where she figures to be when UNT opens the season next Thursday at home against Texas A&M-Texarkana and responded with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
“We know what Misha is capable of,” Mitchell said. “She is playing her best basketball since she’s been here. We expect that to continue. She is a leader at that spot and understands what the expectations are and is working hard.”
That hard work paid off when Lampkin was able to get into the paint and score around the rim against the Dustdevils’ smaller front line.
The performance is one Lampkin will look to build on as she moves into a more prominent role after averaging 5.4 points per game last season.
“It’s very important to show that I can handle it, but it’s not something I can be too high off it,” Lampkin said. “I have to stay consistent with the way I played tonight.”
UNT looked like it had plenty of pieces to put around Lampkin after an offseason makeover. Expectations are high for Loudermill and especially Moore, a transfer who was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection at Incarnate Word last season.
What was also encouraging for the Mean Green was the way some of their freshmen also came through. Point guard Breanna Davis started and finished with four points and four assists. Fellow freshman point guard Ereauna Hardaway didn’t score but grabbed two rebounds and handed out an assist.
“I was really pleased with our freshmen,” Mitchell said. “They don’t look like freshmen when they are out there. They handled themselves pretty well from a pace standpoint and made some plays on offense.
“They are really tough, want to be good, listen and ask questions. I know that they will continue to get better as the season goes along.”
One of the few downsides to UNT’s performance was the Mean Green’s struggles defensively.
Mitchell’s best teams have always excelled on the defensive end. UNT forced 23 turnovers but didn’t live up to its coach’s high expectations.
“I’m not happy with how we performed defensively,” Mitchell said. “I wasn’t saying that a few weeks ago when we had our first scrimmage. We have to keep that at the forefront and understand how important that is.”
UNT has a few days to work on tightening up on the defensive end before opening the season with a slightly different lineup and rotation with Mallard out of the picture.
The Mean Green are confident they’ll be ready after an encouraging performance. Lampkin led the way while adjusting to what will be an expanded role this fall.
“The way we played tonight is a great sign,” Lampkin said. “Our chemistry is there. We can only build on it.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 87, Texas A&M International 66{/h3}
TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL – Brown 9-13 1-3 19, Arguellez 0-1 0-0 0, Swiercz 2-9 0-0 4, Morgan 4-9 1-2 9, Fisher 1-2 1-2 3, Hormedo 2-5 0-0 5, Bakic 1-2 4-6 6, Fernandez 5-9 0-0 10, Turkalj 2-2 0-0 5, Ansari 2-2 0-0 4, Blanco 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-55 8-15 66
NORTH TEXAS – Lampkin 9-12 4-4 22, Noble 6-12 2-4 17, McGruder 1-8 0-0 3, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Moore 6-12 0-0 14, Cleary 2-8 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 2-4 4, Loudermill 4-11 2-4 11, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Boles 1-1 4-4 6. Totals 32-75 14-20 87.
Texas A&M Internatonal 18 7 22 19 — 66 North Texas 23 14 22 28 — 87
Three-point goals – TAMIU 2-11 (Arguellez 0-1, Swiercz 0-3, Fisher 0-1, Hornedo 1-3, Bakic 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Turkalkj 1-1) UNT 9-34 (Noble 3-6, McGruder 1-4, Davis 0-2, Moore 2-6, Cleary 2-8, Loudermill 1-7, Hardaway 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – TAMIU 34 (Bakic 6), UNT 41 (Two tied, 6) Assists – TAMIU 13 (two tied, 3), UNT 16 (Davis 4) Total fouls – TAMIU 15, UNT 16 A – 1,100.