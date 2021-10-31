Brooke Lampe had her plans locked in a few years ago as she prepared to begin her college soccer career.
The Mansfield native was a standout goalkeeper and was set to sign with Texas A&M-Commerce, a Division II school.
Those plans changed in a hurry.
“I was supposed to commit to Commerce the next day when North Texas called and asked me to come up on a visit,” Lampe said. “I came up and committed the next day.”
The decision is one Lampe looks back on as one that changed her life.
She’s done a little of everything for UNT over the years, playing forward, in the midfield and even a bit in goal before developing into an elite defender and team captain.
The Mean Green have relied on Lampe to set the tone for years and will again this week in the Conference USA tournament on the campus of Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.
UNT (8-4-4) hasn’t had the season it is accustomed to and is the No. 5 seed from the West Division. The Mean Green will face UTSA, the No. 4 seed from the West, at 3:30 p.m. in an opening round game on Monday.
The Mean Green would have to win four games this week to pull off the stunner and make a run to the championship and earn the C-USA’s automatic NCAA tournament bid.
UNT knows it faces a long road and will look to Lampe to help lead the way.
“Lampe has been huge for our program and has been a captain for the last two years,” fellow fifth-year senior Elle Marie DeFrain said. “She is involved in everyone’s life. She has helped me with personal things and is very positive. She has good energy. We came in together. I’ve seen her grow and mature into the woman she is.”
Lampe was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season and was a member of the league’s all-tournament team in 2019.
Both Lampe and DeFrain came back for an additional season with the Mean Green this fall after the NCAA granted players an extra year or eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was big to get Brooke and El back this year,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “They have been with me for so long and know what I want. They want to finish their careers out right and get another ring.”
UNT has been one of C-USA’s best teams throughout Lampe’s time with the program that began in 2017. She helped secure UNT’s win over Charlotte in the 2017 C-USA tournament final by playing in goal in a penalty kick shootout.
UNT won that shootout behind Lampe. The Mean Green won the C-USA tournament again in 2018 when Lampe went on to play 88 minutes in an NCAA tournament match against Texas A&M.
“It has turned out well for me,” Lampe said. “Everything has fallen into place. I never would have guessed I would be a field player, and I was able to be a captain.”
Lampe has made an impact on UNT’s team while filling that role.
“She hosts a meeting with us to boost our energy before games,” DeFrain said. “She will ask each player what their strengths are and how they are going to use them on the field. It’s like a powwow before we meet with the coaches to keep our spirits up and motivate us.”
UNT will need that motivation more than ever this week as it looks to make a run in the conference tournament.
The Mean Green will be without starting forward Allie Byrd due to a knee injury.
Lampe and UNT will look to make an unexpected run this year without her. Lampe came back for an extra season to help the Mean Green win another title.
The experience is one she has enjoyed as she prepares for her last opportunity at UNT.
“We wanted to win a championship in regular conference play, but I’ve been happy,” Lampe said. “We have some really great athletes. Our chemistry is strong and will all care about each other deeply. I don’t regret coming back.”